A recent discussion I was involved in was a reminder of an erroneous belief concerning the Bible that maybe we should address. A short version of the conversation under consideration was that someone who opposed women preachers in the church used the passage of scripture where the apostle Paul told Timothy that a woman was not to teach, nor to usurp authority over the man, but to be in silence (I Tim. 2:12-14), to which the person who believed in the use of women preachers responded with the statement that Paul was just a man, his words were not written in red. There are many that believe that only the words written in red and recognized to be the words spoken by Jesus himself, are binding as the word of God. It is not our intention in this article to address the subject of women preachers, but to address the idea that only the words written in red are from God.

We might start by taking note of the fact that it was a man named Louis Klopsch, editor of the Christian Herald Magazine in London, England that first printed a New Testament with the words considered to be spoken by Jesus printed in red. This was in 1899. There are no distinguishing forms used in the original language to denote one portion to be of more importance or be more authoritative than any other portion. This fact alone would not necessarily relegate the authority of the words of other men to that of the Lord Jesus Christ, but it does indicate that it was a mere man that determined to present the difference.

If it were true that only the words written in red were the word of God, then all other words in the New Testament would be nothing but the thoughts and opinions of mere men and therefore worse than worthless, actually a danger to any that read them. Jesus did warn that we “beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves” (Matt. 7:15). Since many times in those New Testament words written in black, we read that the writer claims to be presenting the words of the Lord (Gal. 1:11-12; II Tim. 3:16-17), they become liars and all such writings are then suspect. No one can depend upon anything that is written in black. That being the case, just what would one need to throw out? There is a good bit of red in the four gospel accounts, but one would need to throw away much of it along with all but about twenty-five verses in Acts, two in I Corinthians and most of the book of Revelation with the exception of most of chapters one through three and chapter twenty-two. That doesn’t leave us with much to work with, does it.

It gets worse if you believe that only the words spoken by Jesus are authoritative and all those written by other men are suspect of being false. The reason is that Jesus did not write any of the New Testament. The only reference in the New Testament of anything that Jesus wrote is that when the Pharisees tempted Him concerning the woman caught in the act of adultery and he wrote on the ground with His finger (John 8:6). We have no idea what He wrote there. All of that which is written in red was written by other men. It is believed that Matthew was the first of the four gospel accounts written and it was written nearly twenty years after Jesus was crucified. What we are left with is absolutely nothing, if we throw away everything that was written by men other than Jesus.

However, that which was written by the inspired writers of the Bible is the word of the Lord. As the Lord prepared His apostle for His death and assured them that they would not be left without heavenly help, He told them, “He that loveth me not keepeth not my sayings: and the word which ye hear is not mine, but the Father’s which sent me. These things have I spoken unto you, being yet present with you. But the Comforter, which is the Holy Ghost, whom the Father will send in my name, he shall teach you all things, and bring all things to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you” (John 14:24-26). Notice they were promised the help of the Holy Ghost whom the Father would send, and it would be in the Jesus’ name. They would be guided in their teachings so that they were presenting the Lord’s words. He told them that the Holy Spirit would guide them into all truth (John 16:13). The apostle Paul wrote that they were given the very words that they used (I Cor. 2:13). Later Paul told them, “If any man think himself to be a prophet, or spiritual, let him acknowledge that the things that I write unto you are the commandments of the Lord” (I Cor. 14:37).

Is it written in red? In a sense, the entire New Testament is written in red. Not the red ink of the printers, but the red blood of Christ. Jesus said, “For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins” (Matt. 26:28).

