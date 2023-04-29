The Clinton Kiwanis Club provided its annual scholarship to Sampson Community College this week. The Clinton Kiwanis Club has sponsored a $500 award since 1998. Originally, it was named the Francis B. Fussell Scholarship, but it became the Kiwanis Scholarship in 2005. Pictured are Kiwanis President Daniel Ruggles and Vice President Martin Jackson presenting the check to Sampson Community College President Dr. Bill Starling and Lisa Turlington, dean of Advancement and executive director of the Foundation.