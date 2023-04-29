Collab brings new rest area to employees

I’Chio Simpson and Zane Faircloth work on the top of the shelter with Derek Ezzell providing them support from below.

This shot was taken Wednesday morning while they were working on the shelter.

Erick Herring, who was the point of contact for EMS on this project, was out on Wednesday helping out the students with the build.

Pictured, from left, are David Locklear, Juan Rodriguez, Patrick Stinnett, I’Chio Simpson, Derek Ezzell and Zane Faircloth. These were the members of Lakewood’s carpentry class who built the shelter for Sampson County EMS at their new facility on Fontana Street.

Patrick Stinnett got to use the power saw to cut some of the pieces for his classmates. While not pictured, their teacher David Locklear was supervising.

Students from Lakewood High School’s carpentry class got to put their lessons into action this week as part of a collaboration project between the school and Sampson County EMS.

Starting on Monday, a select few students gathered at the new EMS headquarters, located on Fontana Street in Clinton. While there, they had hammers, drills and saws going in full swing as they worked to finish a new shelter outside the building for employees to have a rest area.

“We needed a little shelter break area for our employees where they could come outside, have a break and be out from the rain, elements and so forth,” Erick Herring, from EMS, said.

Herring was the point of contact for the Leopards during this collaboration and spoke more on what the project entailed from their end.

“So basically what we did was purchased material then partnered with Lakewood’s carpentry class and Mr. Locklear was gracious enough to bring his students over here and build it for us,” Herring said.

“Even though they just started on it Monday, they’ll probably have it finished up pretty soon,” he said. “It’s gonna be a nice addition for our employees. We’re going to have a picnic table out here for them too. We’re going put some tent around it as well to block out the rain and wind.”

The students who were involved in this project are a part of the Lakewood High carpentry class taught by David Locklear, affectionately known as “D-Lock.” Locklear was out working on the shelter on Wednesday with his class and spoke about his students and the importance of the project.

“It’s great community support. These guys have gone through the program and they’ve earned their way out here by their grades, attitudes and work in my shop,” Locklear said. “These guys just didn’t get picked randomly; they deserve to be out here. They’re all high school students and we got, I think, one senior, one sophomore and the rest are juniors.”

“What we’re trying to do at Lakewood is give the students a variety of job opportunities, and carpentry is just one class that I teach,” he said. “I teach all different types. I do construction, the commercial, as well as the residential aspects of construction. We cover everything from what’s called turnkey for a house, from the grading process to industrial buildings such as this — all the way up to the final touches and everything in between.”

Learning those lessons and applying them through experience is something Locklear noted as a key aspect on which he wants to instruct his students. With projects like this, they get a glimpse into the potential opportunities available in this field.

“There’s thousands and thousands of jobs in construction, not just hammering a nail or using a saw,” he said. “So that’s what I try to teach my students. There’s tons of opportunity in the construction field. If you’re willing to work hard, don’t mind working in the beautiful weather — though it’s not always like this — there’s plenty of opportunities out there.”

As for how the project itself got rolling, Locklear shared a little more insight into how it all came together and how long it’s been in the works.

“The EMS director reached out to our CTE director at Sampson County Schools and asked (whether) our carpentry class (would) be willing to come out and do this,” he said. “It’s been about a three and a half to four month process from the time I first came out here and met Mr. Erick.”

“After he gave me a general idea of what he wanted and where he wanted to build, I then went back and did the material takeoff list,” Locklear said. “Once I sent it to him, he went over to Sampson Builders, ordered the material and then we just looked for a good day to come out and do this. Turned out, it just so happened to be this week.”

Now that they were able to actually start the project, they didn’t waste any time getting the shelter up, which, according to Locklear, could be done at this point.

“If things work out pretty good, we should finish up the major portion of it by tomorrow (Thursday),” he said on Wednesday. “Due to the rain, I won’t bring the students on Friday, but I’ll come out and just kind of make sure everything’s tightened up neatly. Once I make sure everything’s good to go, we’ll turn it over to Mr. Erick and his staff and hopefully they enjoy it for years to come.”

“This is just going to be something great we can provide for our employees, so I’m grateful to Mr. Locklear and his students for doing this for us,” Herring added. “On top of that, it doubled as a really good hands-on experience for the students to take what they’ve learned in class and put it to practical use.”

