Salemburg’s Williams delivered message atop bike

For years, cyclist Perry Williams pedaled on roads throughout Sampson County, North Carolina and beyond to promote healthy living while fighting diabetes. In the process, he sought to raise awareness for worthy causes and deliver inspiration to others, mile by mile.

Williams passed away April 17 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center at the age of 61. A Salemburg resident, Williams was laid to rest last week in Bearskin Cemetery.

Around Sampson County, he was known as the The Bicycle Man and The Miracle Biker. Williams began cycling at 14 and as an adult was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes after falling into a coma because of a high blood sugar level. From that point on, Williams worked to promote healthy habits to prevent the disease.

After recovering from life support, Williams made the decision to raise awareness through bike rides and encouraged others to make a difference in their lives and others. Along with rides, Williams also encouraged people to donate to various causes, including the American Diabetes Association and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“I must live the legacy,” Williams said in 2018 about his mission to be the greatest cyclist from the Carolinas.

Through the years, he took so many rides. One of them extended from Salemburg to the border of South Carolina, a 150-mile round trip route. He had plans for trips double and triple that length, and even further. He was always taking larger strides.

“I know it will be a long ride, but I put God first because if I think from the heart, then I can do this through God — with good health, strength and exercise,” Williams told The Independent in March 2018 of the ride to the South Carolina border.

After his scare with diabetes, Williams thanked God for giving him “another life to live.” That’s when he started his journey as The Miracle Biker.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetes can cause serious health complications. Some of them include blindness, kidney failure and amputations. It’s one of the top leading cause of death in the United States.

He inspired many others through the years. That included neighbor, David K. Parker, who faced his own battle with diabetes and other health problems such as high cholesterol and high blood pressure. Williams asked Parker to start riding bikes to improve his health.

“I thought about it, but I wasn’t serious about it,” Parker said.

That changed in 2019. Parker’s sister, Pamela Howard, passed away Jan. 3, 2019 from sarcoidosis, a disease that leads to inflammation in the lungs, skin and lymph nodes. During that month, Parker stepped on the scale and saw 280. The pounds piled up from unhealthy eating and depression. Parker learned that he had hyperthyroidism, which occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the hormone thyroxine.

“I started riding my bike,” Parker told The Independent in October 2020. “I could start out doing just three miles, then I would be real tired.”

In the beginning, Parker was concerned about the time and destination, instead of the journey. Williams provided advice about not worrying about it and just enjoying the ride.

“As I started to ride more and more, that became more clear to me,” Parker said. “God is on the trip with me. I started to find out that I would have a personal relationship with God when I was riding my book. That gave me more confidence.”

Parker’s anxiety alleviated and he dropped 60 pounds.

“Mr. Perry has been an inspiration to me,” Parker said in late 2020. “I just want to be able to continue to ride with him.”

Williams sought to effect change through his gift of riding bicycles during long distance routes. Williams wanted to spread hope and awareness. He had a new lease of life, and rode it to the fullest through the rides. After starting out small — rides around Sampson and then from Salemburg to Fayetteville, he extended the mileage. In recent years, he talked of plans to ride to Atlanta and Jacksonville, Fla.

“The legend lives and rides on from the Carolinas,” Williams said, “until the last final ride because God only made one man like me.”