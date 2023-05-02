Festival brings crowds from all around

Shelia Barefoot and Willa Roseboro were chilling out with each other under the shade at the Sampson Tourism booth.

Tlyer Wise from the Lead for North Carolina (LFNC) program was enjoying a much deserved drink after her contributions to help put on BloomFest.

The crew of the Reedy Mark was in full swing serving up the best drinks around during BloomFest.

Reedy Mark owner Donna Reedy had a grin on the entire time during BloomFest. She’s pictured here doing what she does best, making top notch drinks.

The girls from the Carolina Dance Company brought the house down with their performances during BloomFest.

Executive Director Matt Stone of the Clinton Sampson Camber of Commerce was out enjoying BloomFest with his family. He’s pictured here with his son David during his pony ride, they were both all smiles.

The New Wave Line Dancers had the streets of Downtown Roseboro groovin’ during their show at BloomFest.

If there was a painted face walking around then it was a sure guess that they just came from visiting GatFaces. This was just one of the many booths of fun that packed the 4th Annual BloomFest.

It was all sunshine this past weekend in Downtown Roseboro as literally thousands of people from all over made the trek to visit the small town for its 4th Annual BloomFest.

“BloomFest was amazing, I’ve heard nothing but positive comments from so many people,” Mayor Alice Butler said. “We had people from out of town that visited and all they keep telling me was how they just couldn’t believe that a small town like ours would have such a big nice festival.”

A big nice festival is no understatement as vendors of ever kind imaginable lined every street of downtown. Rarely did a food vendor not have a customer, the street was plastered with hand drawn art and the entertainment, both on the stage and in the street, was nonstop throughout the event.

“Like I said, we had a lot of surprised people, I think, there were a lot of new faces that had never been to it before and they were just pretty much blown away by that how nice it was,” Butler said. “I’m very thankful that the weather held out like it did. That a huge part of the event but thanks is due for the whole BloomFest team, they just pulled together and made a wonderful event.”

“We are also thankful for all of our sponsors because we couldn’t do any of this without them,” she added. “Their support and sponsorship’s are so important, basically, it covers the expenses for and helps allow us to make BloomFest what it is.”

Those that attended this year were in for a treat and got to enjoy something new from BloomFest and that was two days of festivities.

“We were able to have the kickoff event Friday night for BloomFest with the Pizzazz Band who played from six to 10 at the park,” Butler said. “We had a great turnout for that, two food trucks, a beer garden, and I’ll tell you, it was just wonderful to see all the families out there and the children playing on the playground as the band was playing and all of that.”

“So that was something new this year, last year we did it the day of the festival but this year we did it the night before and had a much better crowd this year.”

When it was stated that 1000s attended this year that wasn’t an exaggeration either as Butler herself couldn’t even accurately guess just how many people showed.

“I have no idea, but it was a lot and it was in the 1000s,” she said with a laugh. “It’s just very hard to say with how many people were there but I would say two to 3000 easy, maybe more. I honestly don’t know and I’d hate to put a headcount out there but you could easily say 1000s and that would be true. Although, whether it was two, three or four, I’m not sure.”

Without a doubt this was there biggest BloomFest yet which grows more and more each year and Butler has no plans of slowing it down.

“I would say, yes, this was our biggest yet, it continues to get bigger and grow every year and we always try to add new things each year to keep that going.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.