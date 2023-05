DUNN – A Sampson County road is closed for a few weeks for bridge work.

The N.C. Department of Transportation’s bridge maintenance office in Clinton will do maintenance on a Green Path Road bridge north of Timothy Road. The bridge was set at close at 8 a.m. Wednesday, and is expected to reopen by May 18.

Drivers should use Timothy, Lee’s Chapel and Savanna Hill roads as the detour. Drivers should be alert near the work zone and expect a longer commute using the detour.