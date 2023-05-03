The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins June 1. Here in Southeastern North Carolina, we have been affected by many tropical storms and hurricanes over the years including Hurricanes Matthew and Florence. Before another storm strikes our part of the state, livestock farmers should take several steps to be prepared.

Steps to consider to protect your livestock during the Hurricane Season:

• Establish an Emergency Plan

• Secure equipment

• Clear debris from drainage ditches

• Remove dead or damaged trees

• Keep livestock barns, gates and fencing in good repair

• Prepare farm vehicles and machinery: gasoline and oil

• Take farm inventory — livestock and equipment

• Regularly review insurance polices

• Secure animals: move to secure pastures or higher locations. Never leave livestock in a closed barn.

• Stock-up: provide sufficient food and water for 48 hours. Fill feed bunks and water troughs

• Livestock identification: Permanent is best

• Livestock Emergency Kits

Remember animal lives are important, but human safety is most important. Do not take unnecessary risks during or after a storm to check livestock. For more information, please contact the extension office.

For more information, please contact James Hartsfield, Extension Area Small Farm Agent, at 910-592-7161, by e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at http://sampson.ces.ncsu.edu/.