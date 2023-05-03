Playground project funded partially by state

The new playground equipment was in use nonstop this past weekend. This was during BloomFest and there were children on it all day.

This whole piece was part of the park improvement done in Roseboro that came as part of a 50/50 grant from North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund.

This past weekend was a special one for Roseboro. Not only was the 4th Annual BloomFest held, the occasion was marked with a ribbon cutting celebrating the town’s newly-improved park.

“As you all know, the park left something to be desired,” Mayor Alice Butler said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We were fortunate to have what we had but a lot of it was hand me downs and things like that.”

Following those remarks, Butler began to tell the story of how they were able to get the improvements for the park. Something that was made possible thanks to a grant for parks and recreation in North Carolina that became available.

“If I recall correctly, Janet (Dunn) and I were talking one day about what can we do to improve this park because we need to get something going,” she said. “One of the first things we did was just put up some tree limbs and new lights and that made a big difference right there.”

It was after that while still looking into ways for further improvement that they discovered the PARTF (Parks and Recreation Trust Fund) Grant. That grant would be exactly what they needed to help them completely upgrade the park.

“We then learned more about the PARTF Grant which is through the North Carolina Parks and Recreation,” she said. “We looked into that and found it was a 50/50 grant. So then I went to my commissioners, and fortunately, they all agreed to do a 50/50 plan, which can be quite a lot.”

”Nothing in this world is cheap as we know and just the park equipment we were looking at was about $100,000 but the commissioners realized we needed to do this,” Butler continued. “They voted yes to put in the 50 % and Janet Dunn, our town clerk, went to work.”

While the commissioners gave the okay Butler gave a huge shout out to Dunn during the ceremony for her work in securing it. Noting that most the credit for them receiving the grant was thanks to her efforts.

“She wrote the application for us, met with playground equipment companies trying to figure out how much it would cost, what we wanted, how we wanted it done and she’s the one that wrote the grant,” Butler said. “So when it says committee members, I’m gonna give my hat off, because Janet is the one that wrote the application and did all the work for this. So this PARTF Grant I give to Janet.”

After working through and getting the grant, the Town of Roseboro chose Carolina Recreation and Design for the park upgrade. As for what they were able to do, Butler gave the rundown of all the improvements they made.

“I think it’s really exciting what we were able to do because we all in the Town of Roseboro know how to stretch a $1,” she said laughingly. “So not only did we get this beautiful playground equipment, that’s ADA compliant, plus the ground cover with it. We were also able to get two new picnic tables, new trash cans, two benches and two bike racks. We’ve done a lot to upgrade this park and I just want everybody to give a huge round of applause to Janet Dunn for this.”

Once the applause was done and the ribbon was cut, Dunn took a moment to share her thoughts on the new park she was credited so highly for making possible.

”I love it, I love seeing all the kids playing on the playground equipment and hearing their laughter,” Dunn said. “I can be at the town hall and then come outside and I can hear the kids out here laughing and squealing, so I know that they are enjoying it.”

“It gives them something to be to look forward and a reason to come outside and with them being outside. Even though they’re having fun, it’s still exercise, so that’s healthy for them,” Dunn added. “All in all, I just love it. I’m glad we were able to do this.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.