Mike Hill from the Sandpiper Seafood fries up some fish for a past Clinton Lions Club Fish Fry, which regularly sees vehicles line up at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition for lunch and dinner. The spring edition is set for this Thursday, May 4. It is drive-thru only, with times set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. The fundraiser is in memory of Jerry Hatch, who passed away in September 2022. Hatch was a member and past president of Clinton Lions Club, and enjoyed selling tickets for the biannual fish fry. He served as a Sunday School member, deacon, and a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, Operation Inasmuch, and the Soup Kitchen. Hatch was also a member of Gideons International, and loved sharing God’s Word with others. He loved telling everyone ‘Jesus is my very best friend.’