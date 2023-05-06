The Word AWESOME is tossed around a lot in these times when we continue to count our many blessings and see what God has done for us in America. How many things do you refer to as ‘awesome’ in your talking, texting, and telling folks about ‘’awesome’ things in your life. We refer to awesome cars, homes, movies, songs, people, vacations, and anything in our lives we consider to be awesome. Yet, if we talk about all these things and more being awesome and then call God awesome…we diminish how truly AWESOME HE is!

Reading Psalms 47:2 puts this awesomeness in perspective! “For the Lord Most High is awesome; He is a great King over all the earth”!

Psalm 66:3-5 gives another command about being awesome. “Say to God, ‘How awesome are Your works!”… Come and see the works of God: He is awesome in His doing toward the sons of men.”

What could be more awesome than the awesome love Jesus showed when He went to the cross for us? What awesome things are we doing to show our love and honor for Jesus Christ Who loved us enough to die for our sins, for God our heavenly Father Who created and cares for us so awesomely that we are engraved on the palm of His Hand, for the Holy Spirit Who is our awesome Helper and inner GPS Who guides and stirs our hearts to serve and show our awesome love for Father, Son, & Holy Spirit as we serve Him wherever He leads.

So, what is truly AWESOME in our lives as we celebrate Jesus Christ in 2023? We can live to please the Lord and listen as He leads us to what we should do. We can trust in the Spirit’s strength to make us into someone awesome and new.

Throughout this season of Easter celebrations, we can show awesome fruit of the Spirit in our lives — ‘love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control – (Galatians 5- 22-23)

How awesome would it be if we all ‘Loved our enemies, blessed those who curse us, do good to those who hate us, and pray for those who…persecute us.” Matthew 5:44

“We can go into all the world and preach the Awesome Gospel to every creature” Mark 16:15

How awesome would it be if all of God’s children would “Be content with such things as we have” Hebrews 13:5

How awesome we would be and how happy God would be if we would: “Walk according to His commandments, honoring the greatest one to “Love Him with all our heart, soul, and mind — and love one another”!

During this spring season, let us serve the Lord out loud awesomely in LOVE! May this poem stir our hearts to show God just how AWESOME He truly is! How can we live to please the Lord? By knowing what He says to do — and trusting in the Spirit’s strength to serve Him awesomely until our work here is through!

May we praise God for His awesome work in our lives!

“Holy, Holy, Holy! All the saints adore Thee,

Casting down their golden crowns around the glassy sea;

Cherubim and seraphim falling down before Thee,

Which wert and art and evermore shalt be.”

Could we, His children, be so blessed that we have overlooked opportunities to be Good Samaritans and love and serve the Lord? Have we become complacent and comfortable while living in a nation flowing with milk and honey? Have we turned our eyes away from Jesus instead of turning them upon Him? Maybe, we are too impressed with ourselves and should take a closer look at God’s AWESOMENESS !

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.