It is required of man that he keep God’s commands. Solomon wrote, “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man” (Ecc. 12:13). Jesus stated, “Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven” (Matt. 7:21). It is God’s desire that all men would be saved. Paul said that God would, “…have all men to be saved and to come unto the knowledge of the truth” (I Tim. 2:4). He also told Titus that, “…the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men” (Tit. 2:11). And, Peter wrote, “The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance” (II Pet. 3:9).

However, Satan would have all men to be lost. Peter said we should, “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour” (I Pet. 5:8). Paul said, “But I fear, lest by any means, as the serpent beguiled Eve through his subtlety, so your minds should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ” (II Cor. 11:3). Satan will use any means, and according to the apostle Paul, we need to be knowledgeable of those means that Satan uses. He wrote, “Lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices” (II Cor. 2:11). Though we can’t note all of the devices that Satan can and does use, let us at least be warned of a few of them.

The “I’m okay, you’re okay” philosophy. Common sense should suffice to inform one that one church is not as good as another. If there is no standard of right and wrong, then one would be as good as another because all would be absolutely worthless. If, however, the Bible is the word of God and God has absolute authority, then the scriptures become the absolute authority and any that are not in harmony with those scriptures are wrong. Often people are led to believe that the Bible cannot be understood, thus each should follow it according to their own understanding. However, God’s word is truth (John 17:17) and God has revealed it to man by His Spirit (I Cor. 2:10-13). The Lord certainly believed we could understand it. He said, “If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:31-32).

Satan has influenced many to believe that they could know by way of their feelings whether they are saved or not. Not a word can be found in the Bible about truth being proved by what one feels. We often hear one say they know they are saved because they feel it in their heart. However, feelings can often be based upon false information, resulting in feelings that are wrong. Jacob had been fed false information that led him to believe his beloved son Joseph had been killed by wild animals. He felt it with all his heart. “And Jacob rent his clothes, and put sackcloth upon his loins, and mourned for his son many days” (Gen. 37:34), but Joseph was alive and well in Egypt. There is an objective standard by which it is determined if we are saved or lost. It is our actions in this life as compared to what God has commanded (II Cor. 5:10; Heb. 5:8-9; John 12:48; Rom. 2:16).

Satan has long used wolves in sheep’s clothing as a device to win souls for hell. Jesus specifically warned about these. He said, “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves” (Matt. 7:15). Paul told the Ephesian elders, “For I know this, that after my departing shall grievous wolves enter in among you, not sparing the flock. Also of your own selves shall men arise, speaking perverse things, to draw away disciples after them” (Acts 20:29-30). Paul told the Romans, “Now I beseech you, brethren, mark them which cause divisions and offences contrary to the doctrine which ye have learned; and avoid them. For they that are such serve not our Lord Jesus Christ, but their own belly; and by good words and fair speeches deceive the hearts of the simple” (Rom. 16:17-18).

Ignorance is another tool in Satan’s bag. Hosea said, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge…” (Hosea 4:6). Paul said his fellow-Jews were lost because they were ignorant of God’s righteousness and had in place of that truth, established their own form of righteousness (Rom. 10:1-3). This brings us back to our beginning. We must learn God’s word and obey it and it only in order to be saved. Not all that are religious are saved (Matt. 7:21-23). One must hear the gospel of Christ, believe the gospel of Christ and obey the gospel of Christ to be saved. Don’t let Satan catch you in a snare.

