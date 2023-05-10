A teenager has been arrested in the shooting death of a Garland man, who was killed late Saturday night in an incident that also resulted in injuries to another person.

Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities called the shooting “a very fluid and active investigation” when announced Monday. A day later, Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said that “through a swift and thorough investigation,” the Sheriff’s Office was able to obtain arrest warrants for what they deemed was the lone suspect responsible for the murder of Marquese Moore, 23, of Garland.

At 11:46 p.m. Saturday, Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a shooting victim at 192 Bud Spell Lane, Roseboro. Upon arrival deputies discovered Moore, who had succumbed to gunshot wounds. A female victim also received a non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital for treatment. Her name has not been disclosed.

The teen suspect’s name is also not being released, even though he is 18 years old. He was 17 when the shooting occurred, authorities said.

“Today, investigators took an 18 years of age male into custody. The male was charged for murder by juvenile petition, because just a few short days ago at the time of the incident, the suspect was 17 years old,” Smith stated late Tuesday. “The suspect is currently being held at a juvenile holding facility awaiting court proceedings to transfer him to the adult court system.”

Since the suspect was 17 at the time of the incident, his name is being withheld “pending appropriate court hearings,” Smith noted.

“Investigators in this case worked diligently to gather facts, conduct interviews and bring into custody the person responsible. I hope this arrest can begin to bring closure to a grieving family,” Smith stated.