The historic Butler’s Pharmacy building is beginning a new chapter, as Annadale’s Gifts in Downtown Clinton has changed hands. An official announcement was made by Hannah Holden, who posted a picture of herself, her husband Stephen and their children, Mackenzie & Felton. ‘We are so excited for this opportunity,’ Hannah stated, noting that the business would be open this week ‘serving our usual fountain drinks, ice cream, milkshakes and sundaes.’ According to Hannah, ‘the gift shop/boutique side will be a work in progress for the next few weeks’, with promises of more to come. ‘Come see us, I can not wait to serve the Clinton community!’ Hannah stated in the announcement. Annadale’s Gifts was placed on sale back in January. The Holden family’s announcement came on Sunday.

Courtesy photo