Lynn Swafford presented at the annual North Carolina Community Colleges Association of Biology Instructors (NC3ABI) last month and was elected to a leadership position.

The Wayne Community College biology instructor spoke on “Engaging Online Students with Interactive Google Slides Lessons.”

Swafford discussed how she converted her in-person General Biology presentations into interactive Google Slides lessons for use in online asynchronous classes. Swafford covered not only how the lessons are structured but also what her students like about them.

During the conference, she was elected to serve as the association’s first secretary.

“This is also the first time the association has had an elected leadership board. In the past, NC3ABI has been managed by employees of NC BioNetwork, so there’s never been an official president, vice president, etc.,” Swafford said. “I’ve been involved in NC3ABI since 2016, so it’s exciting to be a part of this change.”

The purpose of the NC Community Colleges Association of Biology Instructors is to improve biology instruction at two-year schools and to foster fellowship and communication among NC community college biology faculty.

