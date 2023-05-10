Ranking lists Duplin, Sampson at 3 and 5 in NC

Sampson and Duplin counties are both in the top 5 of a recent list ranking counties with the lowest cost of living in North Carolina, a published list that local leaders pointed to as a positive development for Sampson County.

“We want to pass along that Sampson County is ranked #5 in cost of living across North Carolina,” Stephen Barrington, Economic Development director for Sampson. “Let’s make some noise about this great statistic.”

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in North Carolina using 2022 rankings from Niche, which explored the counties with the lowest cost of living based on the consumer price index and access to affordable housing (housing-to-income rates). The rankings were based on data from the U.S. Census and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“With inflation still eating into American household budgets, middle-class Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending,” the Niche article read, leading to North Carolina’s top 30 ranked counties for lowest cost of living, extrapolated from a larger ranking of all American counties.

“Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs. Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before.”

According to Niche, the counties with the lowest cost of living ranking provides a comprehensive assessment of the affordability of an area at the county level. This grade takes into account key factors, including a location’s housing, food, and fuel costs, as well as the median tax rates, in an attempt to measure the overall affordability and relative cost of living of an area.

Both Sampson and Duplin, ranked at No. 5 and No. 3, respectively, received cost of living grades of A-.

Specifically, Sampson County, with a listed population of 59,468, received an overall grade of B and a public school grade of B, along with its A- grade for cost of living.

Duplin, with a listed population of 49,836, received an overall grade of B- and a public school grade of C+, to go with its A- grade for cost of living.

According to a breakdown from Niche, cost of living grades are calculated from a number of factors, which are assigned a percentage value. They include:

• Home Value to Income Ratio: The ratio of the median home value to the median family income, where lower is considered better. (15%)

• Median Effective Property Tax: The percent of the median property taxes paid on homes over the median home value. (15%)

• Median Home Value: The median home value for the area, where least expensive is considered better. (15%)

• Median Rent: The median rent for an area, where least expensive is considered better. (15%)

• Monthly Housing Cost to Income Ratio: The ratio of the median monthly housing cost for homeowners to the median monthly household income, where lower is better. (15%)

• CPI Gas Index: Consumer Price Index of regular grade, unleaded gas compared to the national average in 2015 (lower is better). (10%)

• CPI Grocery Index: Consumer Price Index of various grocery items compared to the national average in 2015 (lower is better). (10%)

• Rent to Income Ratio: The ratio of the median monthly rent to the median monthly individual income, where lower is better. (5%)