Veterans plead for current memorial to remain

County leaders said there is no plan that would not protect the Sampson County Veterans Park, either at its current location or moving it to a “nicer” site, but no determinations have been made and likely will not be made until late summer, according to County Manager Ed Causey. Veterans renewed their pleas to protect the park, with many sharing their hope that would be where it is now.

A group of veterans have rallied support not only to preserve Sampson County Veterans Park in Clinton but see it potentially expanded at its footprint off U.S. 701 Business and Underwood Street. The support for a larger space comes in light of the county’s move away from its longtime emergency headquarters adjacent to where the veterans memorial is located.

“If anyone thinks we’re jumping the gun and gonna do anything without the full concurrence and discussion of the board, I can assure you that is not going to happen,” Causey said during the Sampson Board of Commissioners’ May monthly meeting.

One of the questions that has come up is the Veterans Memorial Park.

In December, the Sampson County Board of Commissioners directed staff to gauge interest and informally solicit offers to purchase the Emergency Services Building at 107 Underwood St., Clinton, that for decades housed emergency operations. While some staff moved across town to the massive new headquarters at the beginning of the year, the move was expected to be fully completed this spring.

That timeframe has been pushed back to late 2023, but amid the move, concerns about the future of the veterans park has come to the surface.

“From the beginning, I can pretty much assure you, from the standpoint of county administration’s recommendation, we are not going to recommend anything that either does not protect that park in place where it is, or worse comes to worst, relocate it to an equal or nicer location fully intact the way it is,” Causey stated. “There is no intention on anybody’s part, and no action we can take without coming back to the board — so anybody that might think we’re trying to jump ahead, that’s not the case. We will have the opportunity to have a wide-ranging discussion on anything you like relative to that. At this point in time, I would not foresee having any such discussion until the August/September timeframe.”

Several veterans implored Causey and commissioners not to move the memorial, calling it a “prime location” off U.S. 701 Business. A couple veterans renewed their hope that the county might also be able to set aside some space from the parking lot to be utilized for the greenspace at the park, in the event of the building’s sale or any other development.

Marshall Falatovich of Clinton, a 78 year-old Vietnam War veteran, spoke on behalf of veterans during a recent meeting.

“As a veteran, oftentimes we feel like we’re not asked our opinions on things,” he opened. “We are a dying breed.”

Falatovich requested that the board direct Causey to work with the City of Clinton that the park might be preserved.

“My dad has a brick out there, I have a brick out there; We have our memorial out there — it’s just a place we like,” he continued. “I appreciate your concern Mr. Causey about relocating it to a nice place, but I would imagine that a majority of the veterans would tell you do not relocate. Bases are renamed, statues are removed, we need to keep our park where it’s at.”

“We don’t ask a lot,” said another veteran, “but we’ve been asked a lot of.”

“We really need to think hard — and I’m sure you will — to not relocate it,” said another concerned resident, Gene Parsons. “A lot of people have given their life, my father-in-law is one of them. I’d like to see it stay where it’s at.”

Sampson County Veterans Service Officer Ann Knowles offered a little history about the park itself, whose memorial features Geddie Herring, Sampson County’s only Medal of Honor recipient. The defunct Sampson Jaycees bought the flagpoles, erected them and dedicated them to the park. Hog Slat poured the concrete at no cost. Friends of Marshall Thornton laid the first bricks there. Family members of veterans laid the bricks thereafter.

For many years, that place has served as a haven, a sacred ground that veterans and their families hold dear. Motorists who pass by also are able to see the memorial, the brickwork and the flags rising from it. It means something to a lot of people, said Knowles.

“There’s a lot of history in that park,”Knowles attested. “It is very personal to the veterans in this county.”

Back in December, staff was directed to informally solicit offers and negotiate with prospective purchasers regarding the sale of the emergency services property and report back to the Board of Commissioners regarding any informal offers so that the board may consider the matter further.

Gauging interest in the EMS property was part of a larger endeavor to identify potential new sources of revenue for Sampson County government, but also broached as Causey said concerns were raised that it might be in the best interest of county leaders to be free of the old building once not in use.

“And I know that our county is always needing funds … but let’s not sell property for money,” Knowles said last month. “Let’s look at what we could do for the county, for the veterans, to expand our park. We have to have property to expand it on.”

At the recent May monthly meeting, Knowles said she appreciated Causey saying he would try to keep the memorial there, and she appreciated it. She echoed the request for some room that could be utilized for memorial services when a crowd gathers at the site.

“We’re all in this together and we’re not against anybody,” Knowles said. “We just want to keep what we feel is very important to the veterans in this county, the widows who have lost their husbands, the children who have lost their dads. We would appreciate all consideration you can give us.”

The new Emergency Services facility on Fontana Street is a $18 million project that broke ground back in April 2021 with over half of the funding coming from grants, including a $5.5 million NC 911 Board Grant, $1 million from Golden LEAF and $3.5 million from a N.C. Office of State Budget and Management Disaster Recovery Grant.

That facility is a 36,000 square feet and will ultimately house the county’s 911 telecommunications, emergency medical services, emergency management operations, fire marshal and addressing services, along with the emergency operations center.

Years ago, emergency officials noted the old armory building was “in dire need” of replacement, citing the aging facility, limited space and flooding issues at the facility on Underwood Street, which was constructed in 1956.

While the idea for a new facility was tossed around for years, emergency officials said the building had become too small and was susceptible to flooding during even moderate rains. The facility served as a North Carolina National Guard Armory until it was released to the county in 1995. There was a general lack of space for staff, equipment and storage, as well as ventilation issues.

Causey said that a full move to that new headquarters will likely not be complete until late 2023.

The Emergency Management building is fully occupied with the exception of the 911 staff, the county manager stated.

“We have some technical issues we need to resolve from an equipment standpoint,” said Causey. “We hope the building will be fully occupied by mid to late summer. However, we still have some challenges with getting some of the equipment in and getting it operating. We hope we will get that done as quickly as possible. I think it is likely that we will need to utilize some of the tower facilities we’ve got at the existing building for several months. It could be late in the year before we have made a complete transfer.”

Causey said that portions of the old armory building are being used for storage.

“We are building a new storage building that we do not anticipate will be finished and ready until plus or minus the Thanksgiving timeframe. So, quite frankly, to completely vacate that building, I’m saying it will be at least Thanksgiving, if not a little bit later, before we are ready to move forward on any kind of discussions on anything else.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.