Sheriff’s Office credited with being crucial to case

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A Sampson County deputy was credited with “keen observations” during a traffic stop last year that ultimately led to a 10-year federal sentence handed down against a Raleigh man on meth distribution offenses.

Alphonso Lewis, 47, of Raleigh, was sentenced to 121 months (10 years, 1 month) for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II handed down the sentence.

According to court documents, evidence presented in court, and other documents, on April 22, 2022, a Sampson County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Lewis’ car for a traffic violation on Interstate 40.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Severo prosecuted the case. He credited Sampson County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Acker for his “keen observations at the scene and his training and experience,” which he said were “crucial in this successful prosecution.”

During the traffic stop, the deputy observed the odor of marijuana and a package that had been mailed from McAllen, Texas to Knightdale, N.C.

“The deputy knew from his training and experience in drug interdiction that McAllen, Texas was a source city for drugs. The deputy also observed the unusual behavior that Lewis continued to grab and eat chicken wings while he was speaking with him,” a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated. “The deputy had probable cause to open the package and found 901 grams of pure methamphetamine and 350 grams of marijuana.”

During the course of the investigation, it was uncovered that Lewis had distributed more than 5 kilograms of methamphetamine to Eastern North Carolina from 2021 until his federal arrest in August 2022. Law enforcement received information that some of the methamphetamine was being provided by a Blood gang member in Greensboro, N.C.

“Our office is proud to support our local law enforcement partners like Sampson County Sheriff’s Office in their battle to eliminate narcotics trafficking in their communities,” said Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. “This prosecution demonstrates our commitment to go after people peddling this poison and should serve as a warning to those considering doing the same.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and the Sampson County and Duplin County sheriffs’ offices investigated the case.

“The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is proud of its partnership with many federal agencies, including the US Attorney Office,” said Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton. “Our agency has been proactive in seeking out and apprehending drug criminals. Many such drug peddlers have been located along Interstate 40 in our county. These proactive efforts by our officers and the partnerships with federal agencies are proof that teamwork can help further rid our communities of dangerous drugs and criminals.”