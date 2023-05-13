Catherine O’Dell, the board chair for Sampson County Partnership for Children, left, received the Ashely O Thrift Award, here bestowed by Donna Jackson, Partnership executive director. This award goes to board chairs who have worked above and beyond the call of duty. O‘Dell has been a dedicated board member for Sampson County Partnership for Children and Jackson said the Partnership is honored to have her serve as board chair. ‘We sincerely thank Mrs. O’Dell for her tireless efforts, consistent service, and community support for the children and families of Sampson County,’ Jackson stated. SCPFC will be awarded $1,000 in support of the AOT Award to further support the community programs. Sampson County Partnership for Children is a non-profit organization designed to provide programs and services for children ages 0-5.