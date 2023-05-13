Members of the Clinton Main Street Promotion Committee were hard at work Thursday morning planting green pinwheels in the earth around the Milling Around public art piece, an effort to raise awareness of the mental health issues facing our community and every community in the nation. Planning Director Mary Rose offered her appreciation to the group for their continued efforts to promote such things as Mental Health Month, upcoming Memorial Day and Juneteenth while promoting the downtown. Raising awareness is key, Rose said. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Pictured in the group shot, from left, are: Planning Director Mary Rose, with Committee members Jess Bashlor, Stephaine Graham, Vickie Mattocks, Meredith Horne and Kay Raynor.