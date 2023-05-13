SRMC emergency service gets boost

Amanda Batson was overjoyed to pose with the ambulance that she’ll seeing a lot as part of the Patient Transport Ambulance Service team.

An interior shot of the ambulance that now in service as part of the Patient Transport Ambulance Service.

It was all smiles as members of Sampson Regional Medical Center finally cut the ribbon to signify the new ambulance in service.

This is the team of medics that will inside the ambulance, a group with 40 years experience. Pictured, from left, are Amanda Batson, Christy Blackburn and Terry Lawson.

There was a huge crowd that gathered on the front lawn at Sampson Regional Medical Center this past Wednesday for the dedication of their new ambulance.

It was a morning of celebration Wednesday on the front lawn of Sampson Regional Medical Center as a crowd gathered to see the hospital’s new ambulance.

As part of the joyous occasion the hospital held a dedication event that day for the ambulance. Its purpose was to commemorate it coming into service as part of Sampson Regional Medical Center’s Patient Transport Ambulance Service.

“I’m very excited today to have the dedication of our ambulance,” CEO at Sampson Regional Medical Center, Dr. Shawn Howerton said. “This has been a project that’s been going on for over a year and would like to thank all the people involved in helping this to come to fruition. We’d like to especially thank the Cannon Foundation for their generous grant to help us do this along with the Foundation Board. I would also like to thank Sampson County EMS for helping us navigate this process for licensure and everything else — it is quite an undertaking.”

Following that Howerton invited Dr. Chris Occhino, the hospital’s ER director, to come up and address attendees on how and what the new ambulance service will be used for.

“So hopefully, none of you have to come to the emergency room or stay in the hospital,” he said with a laugh. “If you do, sometimes, there’s other places you might need to go for specialty care or sometimes if you’re living in nursing home or assisted living, you might have to get transported back there.”

“That’s primarily how this is going to be used so that you’re not stranded in our hospital awaiting the next step of your care.”

"That's been a hang up for years now, just people waiting in the hospital for days, sometimes weeks to get transported," he said. "The ambulance crew that we've been hiring has experience and can handle emergencies in the ambulance. So it's not just a taxi cab. That part of it is the complicated part of transporting sick patients and patients that are higher levels of care."

The crew he mentioned consist of three medical professionals that has four decades worth of experience. Sharon Rivenbark, who us the director in charge of the day-to-day operations of the transport service, introduced them to round out the dedication.

”I’m going to introduce our medics and talk a little bit about them,” she said. “First up, we have Christy Blackburn, she comes to us from Harrells, she has seven years of EMS experience and she’s been a medic four and a half years. She’s worked in Duplin County and works in Sampson County EMS. She still does that as well as work for us.”

“Next is Terry Lawson, he joins us for the second time at Regional Medical Center,” Rivenbark continued. “He worked with us as a security officer previously and then went to school to get his EMT and became a medic in December of 2004 and worked with Sampson County EMS as well.”

“Last but not least is Amanda Batson, she is our lead paramedic,” she said. “She pretty much was born to do this, her mom was an EMT with Sampson County EMS. She grew up in EMS, started in Fire and Rescue when she was 15 and has 23 years of EMS experience between Johnson Ambulance Service, Sampson EMS and in Brunswick where she worked in the in the ER as a medic as well.”

“So combined we you have 40 years of EMS experience joining our team.”

After the speeches concluded, there was a ribbon cutting that followed and those there got a chance to tour inside the ambulance before it went into action.

