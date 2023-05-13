NCHSAA disqualifies Atkins, team over scoring error

Editor’s note: See related column on 6B

The disqualification of a Midway High School golfer and his entire team prompted Senator Brent Jackson to respond to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, chiding them for “throwing the rulebook” at a student-athlete for being honest.

“My office has been made aware of a situation involving the North Carolina High School Athletic Association and a Midway High School golfer. The player and his entire team were disqualified from a tournament after attempting to correct an error on his scorecard,” Jackson said in a prepared statement Thursday. “This decision punishes a student for correcting a mistake and choosing to be honest.”

At Monday’s 2A Golf Mideast Regional match, Midway leader Logan Atkins, the defending state champ, shot a 76, earning third place and good enough to send him back to the state games to defend his title, as well as Midway as a squad in search of their second school title.

The problem was the scorecards signed by Atkins and his playing partner, while both reading a final score of 76 for Atkins, did not match. It wasn’t until the scorecards were signed and submitted that Atkins noticed that his playing partner had incorrectly scored one hole. The total scores had been added correctly, but Atkins felt he needed to report the error.

The NCHSAA disqualified Atkins, nullifying his scores that had also qualified Midway to compete as a team, thus disqualifying them from the state competition as well.

The correction would have changed nothing about the outcome of the tournament, Jackson noted, but “was deemed a violation of the rules and the entire team suffered for that decision.”

The senator said he had been in contact with Midway High School, the Carolinas Golf Association and the NCHSAA “to no avail.” The decision to begin the appeals process for such an incident is solely at the school’s discretion, Jackson said, encouraging all parties to continue working toward a fair resolution.

“Students deserve an Athletics Association that supports their hard work, determination, and dedication to honesty,” said Jackson. “High School athletics should be an opportunity to let students compete in a fair environment and learn important values for life. Among them are the importance of honesty and integrity. The NCHSAA is funded by taxpaying parents and schools and has an obligation to provide support and guidance to players. There is clearly a problem if the Association is more concerned with throwing the rulebook at student-athletes for being honest rather than enriching the experience of students and upholding their mission statement.

“I am dedicated to supporting student-athletes and hope that situations like this one can be resolved without such harsh and absolute measures.”