Suspect in deadly incident deemed ‘armed and dangerous’

A suspect wanted in the April 29 shooting death of a Clinton man is considered “armed and dangerous,” Clinton Police officials said Monday, announcing that warrants had been obtained in the deadly incident.

Detectives with the Clinton Police Department have obtained arrest warrants on Orentha James Mcintyre, 41, of Clinton, for murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, and possession of firearm by felon.

At about 11:53 p.m. April 29, Clinton Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Sampson Street and Faison Street. Upon arrival, officers found James Gamino, 30, lying on the ground in the driveway at 303 Sampson St. and Sergio Gamino, 27, lying on the porch at 315 Sampson St., both suffering from gunshot wounds. James Gamino was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Mcintyre’s whereabouts are currently unknown, and we are seeking assistance for information on Mcintyre’s location,” a Clinton Police Department statement read.

Anyone with information on Orentha Mcintyre’s location is urged to call the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105, or contact your local law enforcement agency, or use the Clinton Police Department tipline service by texting “tipcpd” and submitting an anonymous tip to 847411.

“This incident remains under investigation,” Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis. “I want to thank the detectives that have been working on this case, the citizens that have provided information, and the District Attorney’s Office.”

According to previous reports, Clinton Police said the two Gamino men got into an argument with a third unknown suspect, now identified as Mcintyre, who then allegedly opened fire on the two before fleeing. The shooting happened just off the downtown area.

Clinton Police and Sampson EMS performed life-saving measures, however James Gamino was pronounced dead on the scene. Sergio Gamino was transported to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

“Early indications of the investigation revealed that James and Sergio Gamino got into a verbal altercation with an unknown suspect near the intersection of Sampson and Faison Street when shots were fired,” a statement from Clinton Police officials stated following the April 29 shooting. “Information gathered so far indicates the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.”