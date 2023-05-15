An employee at Salemburg Elementary School is facing charges following an incident in which she is alleged to have hurt a child. The school’s leadership is also facing charges alleging their failure to report the abuse. All have been placed on leave, Sampson County Schools officials said.

Amy Naylor, 39, identified as a teacher’s assistant at Salemburg Elementary School, was charged last month with three counts of a child abuse. She has worked for Sampson County Schools since September 2007.

WRAL first reported on the case. According to warrants, the reported abuse occurred in October. Documents accuse Naylor of injuring a 7-year-old boy with special needs, which included kicking him while he was sitting at a desk and pulling his hair. Naylor was also accused of putting pressure on the boy’s hand, leaving “red marks” and “nail impressions,” according to the warrant.

A letter, dated May 8, was sent to Salemburg Elementary School families from Superintendent Dr. David Goodin informing them that the school’s principal Dr. Suzanne Sell, and assistant principal, Tiffany Holland, “will be out of the building through June 9, 2023.”

“I appreciate that you understand, but due to privacy, I cannot provide further details,” Goodin stated in the letter.

Sell, 53, and Holland, 47, were each charged with one count of failure to prevent or report juvenile abuse. The warrants, according to WRAL, also state the women prevented others from reporting the abuse. Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities did not immediately return a message seeking details on the case.

Sell began employment with Sampson County Schools on July 2021. Holland has been employed with Sampson County Schools since December 2001. A Sampson County Schools spokesperson said Naylor was on leave without pay pending further investigation, while Sell and Holland were on leave with pay.

Goodin said OC Holland, a retired Sampson County Schools principal, will be filling in as interim principal for Sell. Denise Lewis, a former Sampson County Schools interim assistant principal and current K-12 digital programs specialist, will be filling in for Holland.

“As the school’s team of teachers and I work closely with Mr. Holland and Mrs. Lewis, please remain assured that our continuing goal is to support all of our children and families,” the letter states.