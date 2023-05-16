May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which has been recognized in the United States since 1949. Mental health is something every individual should be aware of, whether on a personal or social level. Across the country, Mental Health America and other affiliate organizations have identified May as the optimum time to spread awareness of the alarming prevalence of mental illnesses. Mental Health Awareness Month focuses on various aspects of the problem each year by choosing a different theme. It is an opportunity for individuals to share their experiences and take a step forward. The theme for 2016 is “Life with a Mental Illness”. All personal stories are accumulated on social media, assembling the dominant voice of the awareness movement. If you suffer from a mental illness, you should not feel ashamed, and you should speak openly with others about it.

A person with mental illness frequently struggles on their own, far from society. It might be embarrassing to acknowledge that a psychological issue contributed to your choice to leave a happy marriage or quit a well-paying career. The stigma associated with someone who is fighting an internal adversary is still too strong. Many men and women find themselves in situations where they are aware of their mental state but are unwilling to seek help and comfort. In contrast to other medical problems, treating mental illnesses involves more patient-centered care than relying on a specific medical method. The first and most challenging step, which few individuals dare to take, is commitment to admitting the issue. Talking about an issue is the simplest and most efficient way to minimize its psychological effects. From this perspective, the success of the awareness campaign hinges on more individuals being involved. Although less useful, anonymous submissions are always accepted and encouraged.

Our modern society faces a significant “epidemic” of mental illnesses, which many professional voices dare to put next to our fast-paced lifestyle, in which we rush from one task to another without allowing ourselves to get a taste of life in the meantime. Depression is expected to rise to the position of the dominant medical condition in the decades to come, at least in highly developed countries where its contents are quantified more accurately. But depression is only the tip of the spear—the one more vividly portrayed in the media, the one mental illness we can call “trendy”. But problems at a psychological level have a very wide spectrum of symptoms and effects, one that few people are aware of. Personal example is one of the most powerful forces in our society, able to put in motion energies unable to be accessed otherwise. Everyone hopes that once a critical mass is achieved via adhesion, there is no stopping the effort that will end with finding a permanent solution. This is the backbone of every awareness movement, which acts as an anchor set in time to a moment where the solution will become obvious and easy to access.

Many professional voices attempt to link our fast-paced lifestyle, in which we hurry from one activity to another without allowing ourselves to enjoy a taste of life in between, with the substantial “epidemic” of mental diseases that our contemporary society suffers. In the ensuing decades, depression is predicted to overtake all other medical conditions, at least in highly industrialized nations where it can be more precisely defined. However, sadness is simply the tip of the iceberg—the mental disease that is most vividly shown in the media and that we may refer to as “trendy.” Though few people are aware of them, psychological issues span a very broad spectrum of symptoms and outcomes. One of my own is an example of one of the most potent forces in our society, capable of activating energy that cannot be accessible in any other way. Everyone expects that once a critical mass is reached through adhesion, the endeavor won’t be

able to be stopped until a lasting solution is found. This serves as the foundation of every consciousness movement and serves as an anchor that is placed in time to a point at which the answer will become clear and accessible.

Awareness movements always reach beyond the people directly affected by the problem at hand. Friends, family, and even unconnected people are all expected to make a tiny donation to a cause that, after all, is impacting all of us and life as we know it. Sharing both society’s successes and problems is a sign of a responsible community that acts as a monolith, not as a sum of parts. There are many ways in which you could help make this May the most successful Mental Health Awareness Month. Contributing with your own personal tale of how mental diseases have touched your life or the life of someone next to you is highly welcome. Sharing others’ stories as well as your own. A call to arms on social media might demonstrate to others that you are striving to become an active component in the larger machinery. Content promotion, such as banner ads, valuable links, and inspiring posters—everything helps in its own way. Remember that addressing mental health treatment is all about caring and bringing awareness, so the initial step is the most difficult.

If you or someone you know requires assistance, please contact:

• 866-903-3787 (National Mental Health Hotline)

• https://mentalhealthhotline.org

• Suicide and Crisis Helpline: 988