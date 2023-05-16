Innovative mobile STEM Lab by Betabox visits Sampson

SMS students got to fly these drones during the Google and Betabox Learning Tour, which was the highlight active during the tour.

These were little cars that students got to use during Google and Betabox Learning Tour.

Inside the Betabox there awaited a host of STEM technology for SMS students, ones that allowed them to interact first hand with coding, robotics and 3D printing.

This is a shot of the Betabox-designed lab that had Sampson Middle students doing a host of activities related to the field of STEM.

This past Friday, students from Sampson Middle School got the opportunity to gain hands on experience in the world of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) as part of the Google and Betabox Learning Tour.

During Google’s mobile STEM tour of North Carolina, which continued last week in western NC, the crew parked its Betabox-designed lab at SMS.

The lab hosted dozens of students at the school for a series of hands-on and interactive activities and experiments, including coding, robotics and 3D printing. They even got to fly drones which for them was the highlight of the visiting tour.

Since the event was in his district Senator Brent Jackson had this to say about the Betabox events; “I want to thank The Betabox Learning Lab and Google for bringing the STEM Tour to the students of Sampson County and North Carolina. This is a great opportunity for the students to learn about STEM-related fields. Providing hands-on learning about science, engineering and math will help develop the next generation of great scientists and entrepreneurs in our district and our state and is critical to ensuring the future success of these industries in North Carolina.”

Google and Betabox Learning’s hope for this tour is to inspire students to pursue careers in STEM fields and help close the gap in the number of women and underrepresented groups/populations in these fields.

Betabox Learning brings hands-on experiential learning opportunities to schools with mobile STEM labs. The company’s labs have the latest technology to engage students in hands-on, project-based learning. Google’s investment in this tour increases the accessibility of Betabox STEM experiences, building upon the success of Betabox Learning’s existing STEM programs in North Carolina, which operate in 30 districts in partnership with NCDPI and the General Assembly.

The STEM tour is part of Google’s ongoing commitment to education and workforce development. The company has also launched initiatives such as Google for Education, which provides free tools, resources, and training to teachers.

As one of the SMS teachers that got to take part in the event Stephanie Jacobs-Guerrero shared her thoughts on it’s importance to her students.

“It gave them an experience that they would not have been able to take part in had we needed a field trip because they don’t get to do many of those,” Guerrero said. “The science teachers were really happy about having this experience as well, they loved it.”

“They don’t get to play with things like this in our classrooms,” she said. “Of course, we don’t have these in our CTE classes either. We have some of your machines and can build robots but flying those drones made their day, it’s all they talked about for two days.”

“They were really interested in it and I would like to have this happen again or maybe an actual field trip so our students can continue to enjoy this experience.”

For more information about the STEM tour, please visit https://betaboxlearning.com/google/.

