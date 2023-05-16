Land transfers
Campbell, Joseph T. Jr., Campbell, Teresa P., McLamb, Rhonda P., Parson, Billy Mitchell to Parson Farms LLP
Morris, Edna Butler to Morris, Edna Butler, Povazsay, Kelly T.
Patterson, Michael D., Patterson, Renee D. to Patterson, Renee D.
Holland, Faye King aka, Holland, Johnnie Faye K., Holland, Julius David aka , Holland, Julius David Jr. to Alderman, Jennie Holland, Alderman, Jimmie Kevin
Holland, Faye King aka, Holland, Johnnie Faye K., Holland, Julius David aka, Holland, Julius David Jr. to Alderman, Jennie Holland, Alderman, Jimmie Kevin, Holland, Faye K. aka, Holland, Johnnie Faye K., Holland, Julius David aka Holland, Julius David Jr.
Joyner, Leon Festus to Digital Business Corp, Reelvest Properties dba
Murphy, Tabitha, Murphy, William to Murphy, Deondre Paris, Murphy, Jakhari Lamont
Johnson, Deborah M. admr., Johnson, Ralph Devane Jr. Estate to Johnson, Deborah M.
Nijmeh, Brandy M. to Acosta, Ricardo Vela, Vela, Ricardo Acosta
Repo Inc. to Alvarado, Esly Cristina Santos, Santos, Esly Cristina Alvarado
Sessoms, Della Mae Pope, Sessoms, Randall C. Jr. to Randy and Della Sessoms Trust, Sessoms, Della Mae Tr, Sessoms, Randall C. Jr. Tr
Sessoms, Della P., Sessoms, Randall C. Jr. to Randy and Della Sessoms Trust, Sessoms, Della Mae Tr, Sessoms, Randall C. Jr. Tr
Smith, Judy McLamb to Canal Wood LLC
McClain, Deborah D. to Carter, Melissa M., McClain, Deborah D.
Faircloth, Earl Thomas to Daniels, Joshua Christian, Faircloth, Earl Thomas
Lockamy, Cynthia, Lockamy, Ralph, Owens, Faye, Owens, William, Stewart, Gail to Lockamy, Coy, Stewart, Gail
Gregory, Linda Edwards, Gregory, William Oliver to Gregory, Jonathan William
Ezzell, Alice K., Ezzell, Earl Glenn to Ezzell, Alice K., Ezzell, Earl Glenn, Ezzell, Michael Glenn, Ezzell, Roger Sean
King, Andrea Nichole, King, Collin, King, Collin Scott to Autry, Bobby Sherrill, Autry, Katy Ammons
Autry, Bobby Sherrill, Autry, Katy Ammons to King, Andrea Nichole, King, Collin Scott
Matthis, Anthony Scott, Matthis, Melanie Naylor to Chase-Cole Livestock LLP
Goodrich, Charlie Franklin, Goodrich, Emily H. to Herring, James Wesley, Herring, Lloyd Benjamin, AIF, Herring, Lloyd Byron, Lewis, Millie H.
Faircloth, Ashley Renee, Faircloth, Jason Lee to Faircloth, Jason Lee
Parsons, Pamela T., Parsons, Pamela T. exr., Parsons, Walter Eugene, Thornton, Hazel A. Estate to Aracely, Martha Zaldivar, Chinchilla, Juan Jose, Zaldivar, Martha Aracely
Cristo Fuente De Vida Inc. to Vasquez, Jose
Stanley, Robert Mbr., Westan Construction LLC to Haskin, Jesse Lee, Haskin, Joan Louise
Honrine, Cathy, Honrine, Hugh A. to Orozco, Jesenia Karina
Gourdine, Byron, Gourdine, Poinsetta to Gourdine, Bryon, Gourdine, Poinsetta
Byers, Melissa, Fox, Melissa, Fox, Steven, Morris, Margaret H. to Melvin, James A., Melvin, Wendy W.
Marriage licenses
Yong Ko to Bo Lin
Taylor Leigh Bowden to Justin Council Price
Liliana Aguilera to Brayan Josue Lopez Montoya
Taylor Graham Britt to Michaela Lee Oates