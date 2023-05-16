Land transfers

Campbell, Joseph T. Jr., Campbell, Teresa P., McLamb, Rhonda P., Parson, Billy Mitchell to Parson Farms LLP

Morris, Edna Butler to Morris, Edna Butler, Povazsay, Kelly T.

Patterson, Michael D., Patterson, Renee D. to Patterson, Renee D.

Holland, Faye King aka, Holland, Johnnie Faye K., Holland, Julius David aka , Holland, Julius David Jr. to Alderman, Jennie Holland, Alderman, Jimmie Kevin

Holland, Faye King aka, Holland, Johnnie Faye K., Holland, Julius David aka, Holland, Julius David Jr. to Alderman, Jennie Holland, Alderman, Jimmie Kevin, Holland, Faye K. aka, Holland, Johnnie Faye K., Holland, Julius David aka Holland, Julius David Jr.

Joyner, Leon Festus to Digital Business Corp, Reelvest Properties dba

Murphy, Tabitha, Murphy, William to Murphy, Deondre Paris, Murphy, Jakhari Lamont

Johnson, Deborah M. admr., Johnson, Ralph Devane Jr. Estate to Johnson, Deborah M.

Nijmeh, Brandy M. to Acosta, Ricardo Vela, Vela, Ricardo Acosta

Repo Inc. to Alvarado, Esly Cristina Santos, Santos, Esly Cristina Alvarado

Sessoms, Della Mae Pope, Sessoms, Randall C. Jr. to Randy and Della Sessoms Trust, Sessoms, Della Mae Tr, Sessoms, Randall C. Jr. Tr

Sessoms, Della P., Sessoms, Randall C. Jr. to Randy and Della Sessoms Trust, Sessoms, Della Mae Tr, Sessoms, Randall C. Jr. Tr

Smith, Judy McLamb to Canal Wood LLC

McClain, Deborah D. to Carter, Melissa M., McClain, Deborah D.

Faircloth, Earl Thomas to Daniels, Joshua Christian, Faircloth, Earl Thomas

Lockamy, Cynthia, Lockamy, Ralph, Owens, Faye, Owens, William, Stewart, Gail to Lockamy, Coy, Stewart, Gail

Gregory, Linda Edwards, Gregory, William Oliver to Gregory, Jonathan William

Ezzell, Alice K., Ezzell, Earl Glenn to Ezzell, Alice K., Ezzell, Earl Glenn, Ezzell, Michael Glenn, Ezzell, Roger Sean

King, Andrea Nichole, King, Collin, King, Collin Scott to Autry, Bobby Sherrill, Autry, Katy Ammons

Autry, Bobby Sherrill, Autry, Katy Ammons to King, Andrea Nichole, King, Collin Scott

Matthis, Anthony Scott, Matthis, Melanie Naylor to Chase-Cole Livestock LLP

Goodrich, Charlie Franklin, Goodrich, Emily H. to Herring, James Wesley, Herring, Lloyd Benjamin, AIF, Herring, Lloyd Byron, Lewis, Millie H.

Faircloth, Ashley Renee, Faircloth, Jason Lee to Faircloth, Jason Lee

Parsons, Pamela T., Parsons, Pamela T. exr., Parsons, Walter Eugene, Thornton, Hazel A. Estate to Aracely, Martha Zaldivar, Chinchilla, Juan Jose, Zaldivar, Martha Aracely

Cristo Fuente De Vida Inc. to Vasquez, Jose

Stanley, Robert Mbr., Westan Construction LLC to Haskin, Jesse Lee, Haskin, Joan Louise

Honrine, Cathy, Honrine, Hugh A. to Orozco, Jesenia Karina

Gourdine, Byron, Gourdine, Poinsetta to Gourdine, Bryon, Gourdine, Poinsetta

Byers, Melissa, Fox, Melissa, Fox, Steven, Morris, Margaret H. to Melvin, James A., Melvin, Wendy W.

Marriage licenses

Yong Ko to Bo Lin

Taylor Leigh Bowden to Justin Council Price

Liliana Aguilera to Brayan Josue Lopez Montoya

Taylor Graham Britt to Michaela Lee Oates