Free five-show slate extends through rest of year

Gary Lowder and Smokin’ Hot, an Alive After Five newcomer, will hit the stage on June 22.

A mainstay at Alive After Five, The Band of Oz will be performing on Thursday, Oct. 26, its 11th time hitting the series stage.

Jim Quick & Coastline will kick off the 12th edition of Alive After Five on May 18.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, Christmas with the Embers will help kick off the Christmas holiday season, happening in conjunction with Christmas in the City and wrapping up the 2023 Alive After Five Concert Series.

Another slate of shows for the Alive After Five concert series is already here, and what used to be an exclusively summer schedule is now extending through most of the year. It all starts on Thursday.

The 2023 Alive After Five Concert Series will include five shows, beginning this Thursday, May 18, and concluding in November, the last show actually being a holiday-themed concert in conjunction with Clinton’s Christmas in the City. The 12th edition of the series, which used to have “summer” in its name, has undergone a bit of a moniker makeover while still saying much the same — free, live concerts for the public.

All concerts will be held from 6-8:45 p.m. at the Clinton City Market on Lisbon Street in Clinton, and are offered free to the public. A partnership between the Sampson Arts Council, County of Sampson and City of Clinton, AA5 is funded through donations and no governmental financial support. Since its inception, there have been 51 free shows presented as part of the series.

This year, there will be a couple mainstays returning and two newcomers performing, along with a Christmas show to close out the season.

The upcoming season includes Jim Quick & Coastline (May 18); Gary Lowder and Smokin’ Hot (June 22); The Blackwater Band (Sept. 21); and the Band of Oz (Oct. 26). Closing out the 2023 season will be a special holiday concert featuring Craig Woolard and the Embers.

The series is presented free, thanks to continued support from more than 100 sponsors, whose financial contributions make the series possible. The AA5 Committee is now seeking sponsors for the 2023 season.

“Sponsors are the key component that has led to the success of this series,” stated AA5 Committee member Ross Kimbro. “We are confident that with the impressive lineup of bands, the 2023 series will draw concert-goers from Sampson, as well as surrounding counties, and will aid in creating a positive economic impact for our community.”

Food vendors and exhibitors will be on hand offering various food and beverage options. Concert-goers can also visit with local businesses who help sponsor the series. Those sponsors will receive tickets and parking passes to sponsor’s receptions held throughout the season along with many other benefits associated with each level of support. Sponsors are also recognized on prominently placed sponsor signs.

“Alive After Five Summer Concerts are family-friendly events that are fun and entertaining for all ages,” stated committee member Darrell Jones. “Each concert provides attendees with the opportunity to visit with neighbors and old friends, as well as serving as a venue for meeting newcomers to our community.”

Said Clinton Mayor Lew Starling: “The City of Clinton appreciates and values the excitement that Alive After Five series creates and how much it contributes towards enhancing the quality of life for the residents of Clinton and Sampson County.”

A look at the lineup

As they did last year, series regular Jim Quick & Coastline will be kicking off the 2023 concert series this Thursday, May 18.

Like their namesake Atlantic Coastline Railroad, the group has been traveling the “tracks” of the Southeast, and connecting with the hearts of loyal “Coastline Crazies.” Pulling from the threads of Soul, Blues, R&B, and Americana, Jim Quick and Coastline weave together their own genre of music known as Swamp Soul.

On Thursday, June 22, Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot will make their inaugural appearance in the local concert series.

Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot are known as a soul, R&B, and party band whose musical repertoire covers decades of hits across many genres. For years, the group has been the recipient of multiple Carolina Beach Music Association awards, and in 2021, Gary Lowder and Smokin’ Hot were nominated for 12 CBMA Awards, with Gary Lowder being awarded Male Vocalist of the Year.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, Blackwater Band, another newcomer to the series, will be hitting the stage, bringing the series back after a three-month hiatus.

The Blackwater Band is now entering its 12th year of entertaining audiences up and down the East Coast. Comprised of eight musicians led by front man Dale Edwards, the members of Blackwater perform a wide variety of music including beach, Top 40 hits, blues, funk, and country.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, The Band of Oz will be making their whopping 11th appearance at Alive After Five.

“Oz” consists of an eight-member group complete with a full horn section. In addition to performing many of their No. 1 hit songs, they offer the best in beach, R&B and Motown; as well as some of today’s most popular dance and top 40 hits. The Band of Oz was formed in 1967 as a part-time band playing fraternity parties and high school proms all over the South. In 1977, the band went on the road full time. Since that time the band has made a name for itself throughout the Southeast, winning numerous Cammy Awards from the Carolina Beach Music Association.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, Christmas with the Embers will help kick off the Christmas holiday season, a first holiday-themed addition and the latest show put on for the annual series.

When local music fans think of The Embers, Christmas music probably isn’t going to be the first thing that pops into their head. However, on this night, the band will present its Christmas show featuring holiday favorites, along with a few special visitors, such as Frosty, Rudolph, and friends. The stage will be magically transformed into a holiday showplace, setting the mood for holiday cheer and attendees can even expect a little snow.

The concert will be presented in conjunction with Christmas in the City, which is sponsored by the City of Clinton.

Event attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. No coolers, pets, or outside alcohol are allowed.