(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/incidents

• May 10 — Latoi Tramell Oates, 25, of 206 Beaman St., Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed gun. No bond listed; court date set is June 26.

• May 11 — Joshua Keandre Faison, 20, of 56 Darion Lane, Turkey, was charged on out-of-county warrants with obtaining property by false pretense, forgery of instrument and uttering forged instrument, along with probation violation and carrying concealed gun. Bond set at $13,500; court date was May 17.

• May 11 — Darryl Spell, 51, of 192 Bud Spell Lane, Roseboro, was charged with three counts of possession/sale of alcoholic beverage with no permit and two counts of possession/sale of non-tax-paid alcoholic beverage. Bond set at $4,000; court date is July 19.

• May 12 — Brennan Taylor Madison Cerceo, 26, of 4306 Mount Olive Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged on out-of-county warrant with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $10,000; court date was May 15.

• May 13 — Deonte Marquel Artis, 36, of 660 E. New Hope Road, Goldsboro, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and failure to wear seat belt- driver. Bond set at $2,000; court date is June 14.

• May 13 — Joshua Joel Blue, 30, of 503 Stewart Ave., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and speeding. Bond set at $750; court date is June 6.

• May 13 — Shyheim Jamal Rich, 26, of 841 Pate Road, Roseboro, was charged with driving while impaired, resisting public officer, fictitious information to officer, driving while license revoked and stop sign violation/flashing red light violation. Bond set at $3,000; court date is June 14.

• May 13 — Dennis Ray Nelms, 46, of 4320 Bearskin Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny from the person, assault on a female, resisting public officer and assault on a government official/employee. No bond listed; court date is June 9.

• May 14 — Fredrick Turner, 49, of 614 Calhoun St., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is June 14.

• May 14 — Christopher Malcolm Bass, 55, of 105 W. Faison St., Clinton, was charged with littering. No bond listed; court date is June 14.

• May 14 — Amanda Joyce Carter, 45, of 45 Baby Rae Lane, Salemburg, was charged with littering. No bond listed; court date is June 14.

• May 14 — James Lee Staton, 32, of 219 Eagle’s Landing Lane, Clinton, was charged with littering. No bond set; court date is June 14.

• May 14 — Teodoro Espino De La Rosa, 61, of 138 Old Crow Road, Newton Grove, was charged with driving while impaired, no operator’s license, failure to register vehicle, fictitious registration, open container after consuming alcohol and no insurance. Bond set at $2,500; court date is June 6.

• May 15 — John Joel Dominguez, 26, of 236 Old Mill Branch Lane, Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and larceny by employee. Bond set at $5,000; court date is May 19.

• May 15 — Ronnie Watkins, 67, of 428 McKoy St., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond listed; court date is June 27.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.