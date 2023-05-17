Installation, changing yearly, to be displayed at SCC park

CLINTON — A push for more public art initiatives in Clinton will soon come to fruition on the campus of Sampson Community College, which is putting it to a public vote as to which art installation they would like to see kick off a spotlight that will change annually.

As part of an initiative dating back four years, this spring Sampson Community College (SCC), the SCC Foundation, City of Clinton, and Sampson Arts Council are partnering to install a community-selected, public art sculpture pad in SCC’s Sampson East Park off N.C. Hwy 24 — serving as a welcoming gateway into Clinton.

Narrowing the selection down to three works by internationally acclaimed sculptor, Hanna Jubran, the piece will be up for public vote until May 25.

In 2019, the City of Clinton adopted the Clinton Economic Development Strategic Plan with the assistance of a steering committee composed of community leaders and citizens, including Lisa Turlington, Jaime Bonilla, Ric Bowen, Ed Carr, Jimmy Ezzell, Trey Fetterman, Dwight Horne, Jeff Nethercutt, Joyce Owen, Jeff Shipp, and Ken Sutton.

The strategic plan placed a strong emphasis on using public art as a tool to improve economic conditions within the community. According to Mary Rose, Planning and Community Development Director/Main Street Director, after discussion, research, and a visit to Downtown Goldsboro to see the public art, the committee agreed to a partnership between SCC, the Foundation, and the Sampson Arts Council to establish Clinton’s next public art installation on the college’s campus.

“Post-COVID, the City of Clinton is appreciative of the work SCC, the SCC Foundation, and Sampson Arts Council has done to implement one of our first Economic Development Plan goals,” voiced Rose on behalf of the City of Clinton. “The City recognizes the display of public art is not only an aesthetic benefit, but provides the opportunity to educate, inspire, reduce stress, increase tourism, increase property values and provide economic development opportunities within the City.”

Recently, the Public Art Initiative Committee narrowed the selection down to three pieces created by award-winning sculptor Hanna Jubran for the public to vote on for the next art installation in Sampson County. They included pieces called “Waterdrop”, “Midsummer” and “Earth, Water, Fire, Wind.”

Waterdop, which would be 20 feet high, 6 feet wide and 6 feet deep, “is about the concept and effect of sound and water droplets that creates a surface tension upon impact.,” a description of the art reads. “The water speed creates variety of sounds, shapes and forms. The vertical lines depict rain and water drops.”

Midsummer, which would be 17 feet tall, 10 feet wide and 6 feet deep, “is a sculpture created to identify the moment of celebration in nature.”

Earth, Water, Fire, Wind, which would be 14 feet tall, 3 feet wide and 7 feet deep, depicts “the force behind this sculpture is elements of nature: earth, water, fire and wind and their philisophical connotations.”

Born in Israel, Jubran currently works as a Sculpture Professor and Sculpture Area Coordinator at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C. Yielding a M.F.A. in sculpture from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, his pieces address the concepts of time, movement, balance, and space, while utilizing materials such as wood, granite, steel, iron, and bronze. Jubran regularly participates in international art shows, competitions, and symposiums, most recently reaching Argentina, Latvia, Germany, Finland, Canada, Cuba, Mexico, Israel, Lithuania, and Japan.

“It is exciting to see the continuation of local public art,” said Lisa Turlington, dean of Advancement at SCC, executive director of the SCC Foundation, and chair of the steering committee. “I had the privilege of leading the Arts Council through the first initiative that led to Heidi Lippman’s ‘Milling Around’ that has become an iconic image for downtown Clinton. We are thrilled that Sampson Community College will be the home of new temporary exhibitions that will add vibrancy to campus and will be highly visible to all who travel Highway 24.”

Through this partnership, the City of Clinton is seeking to strengthen its role as the facilitator for the display of art in the public spaces. Clinton has been the site of a number of art initiatives in recent years following the installation of Lippman’s art more than a decade ago. A mural by was completed by Seraphim Smith last year. The DASH Way downtown alleyway project showcases artwork by Sarah Rushing Doss and Mica Joy also took shape in recent years.

In hopes of exhibiting various artists and their creations to the community, SCC will serve as a temporary site to the privately funded piece, which will be interchanged yearly.

To help select the next public art installation in Sampson County, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PublicArt. Voting is open to the public until Thursday, May 25, at 5 p.m.

Megan Bednar contributed to this story.