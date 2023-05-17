CHS student bestowed arts honor

For Clinton High School student Walker Dixon, his love a dedication to his academics and the arts earned him a much deserved reward towards his collegiate future.

Dixon was named the winner of the 2023 Lois Weaver Arts Scholarship which was in the amount of $500. The Lois Weaver Arts Scholarship is awarded annually to an outstanding high school senior who has made a contribution to the community through involvement in the Arts and plans to major or minor in an Arts related field.

“I’m very proud of him,” Dixon’s mother Wendy said. “I actually knew Mrs. Weaver back when she was living through the theatre and stuff like that. She was a really wonderful lady and her heart was in the arts. I’m glad that it continues and the fact that he got it just makes it that much more special.”

The award is a partnership between the Sampson Arts Council and the Sampson Community Theatre and is named in honor and memory of Lois Weaver. Weaver was a steward of the Arts within the community and an individual who was greatly involved in the success of the Sampson Arts Council and the Sampson Community Theatre.

As for Walker himself, he’s a senior at CHS and will attend Sampson Community College in the Fall. Not only does he have an impressive list of academic honors, awards and community service, he is also an extremely talented visual artist.

Over the years, Dixon has attended Sampson Arts Council summer art camps, has received numerous 1st place ribbons in All County Art shows and was awarded “Most Artistic Senior” at Clinton High. His art has been featured on the Clinton City Schools’ Christmas card, he has designed numerous event posters for Clinton City Schools (CCS Expo Night, SMS College Fair, CHS pancake breakfast fundraiser, CTE Appreciation Month, etc), and at the 2022 CAFÉ art auction, his painting sold for $250.

“Walker is an outstanding student who has made many contributions to the community through his involvement in the arts,” Kara Donatelli, Sampson Arts Council Executive Director, said. “He is a wonderful representative for the Lois Weaver Arts Scholarship.”

Dixon was also apart of the Art Council recent showcase the “Student Art Show” which featured 140 works from student across the county. While his piece didn’t place in top three for 9th-12th graders. He went home with the Lois Weaver Arts Scholarship that was announced as a surprise during the artist reception.

After Dixon was named the 2023 recipient, The Sampson Independent reached out to him to get his thoughts on being named the winner.

“Well it’s most definitely an honor,” he said. “The Sampson Arts Council, they’ve been a part of my life since I was growing up so it is kind of like a full circle moment. “It was pretty nice, especially since it was announced at the Small House during the show. It was pretty cool because I had a piece in there and it didn’t do so good but I sure did come home with the money.”

Dixon also mentioned that while he plan to attend Sampson County it’ll only be for two years before he transfers. While he’s uncertain what career path he’ll follow. He currently has his sights set on attending a school in Wilmington where he plans to peruse Film Making and or becoming a SFX (Special Effects) Artist.

