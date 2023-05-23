Park bench dedicated to community stalwart

Kiwanis members Jason Aycock, left, and President Daniel Ruggles were ecstatic to offically open the Kids Library Box/Food Pantry, this built in collaboration with Hobbton.

This was the group that attended the Charles ‘Chick’ Gancer dedication, even with rain pouring down. Pictured, from left, are Gail Gainey, Jason Aycock, Kiwanis President Daniel Ruggles, Bill Scott, Rev. Matt Seals, Clinton Recreation & Parks Director Jonathan Allen and Wendy Cabral. Seated on the bench dedicated to Gancer is his loving wife Kathleen.

The was the new climbing equipment Clinton Kiwanis unveiled for the Kiwanus Playground at the dedication to Charles ‘Chick’ Gancer last Friday.

It was an honorable day for Clinton Kiwanis Club this past Friday, as it members convened at Kiwanis Playground to pay homage to a bygone patriot of community service in Sampson County — Charles Gancer.

“In Memory of Charles ‘Chick’ Gancer, For His Life Long Service To Our Community, Clinton Kiwanis Club.” Those were the words that will be forever scribed on the plaque placed in the center of a park bench at Kiwanis Playground. That bench is how the club members decided to honor Gancer by dedicating it him for all he’s done within the community.

As part of the dedication Gancer’s wife Kathleen was in attendance for the presentation and she got to hear many words of gratitude and praise about her late husband.

“From the Kiwanis we dedicate this to you Kathleen, we appreciate you donating “Chick” to us and the community,” Kiwanis President Daniel Ruggles said. “All that he did was an inspiration to all on us, so much so that I don’t even know all the things he did. From prison ministries, other ministries, civic clubs, community engagement activities, the list could go on and on.”

“I first got to know him about six years ago and since I’ve known him he’s just always been supportive of everything involving the kids and community,” he said.”

Ruggles then went on to tell a story about Gancer involving the Kiwanis Playground back when it was just an idea trying to take off.

“About three years ago, right before COVID, we got to talking about a playground and he was instantly very supportive,” he said. “I mean right on the spot he wrote a $500 check to us. That just goes to show you the kind of person that “Chick” was and it’s an honor to dedicate this bench to him in his memory.”

While honoring Gancer was the main reason Kiwanis gathered that morning, it wasn’t the only one. On top of the dedication, that day also officially marked the opening of their new Kids Library Box/Food Pantry and also, the unveiling of the new piece of playground equipment they recently installed.

“After we got the naming of the park right which, I think, we unveiled last July,” Ruggles said. “Since then we’ve added the new green climbing piece which we added in the spring. Now we’ve got the bench and the food pantry library and our thoughts are as the plaque on the bench says.”

“The idea is that the bench is in the shade under the trees and parents can sit on it, watch their kids play and just have a good time, just how “Chick” would’ve wanted it,” he continued. “If any kid comes hungry, they’re not gonna leave hungry and if they need a book to read a book they’re here.”

One of the Kiwanis member jokingly asked if the elderly could use the Food Pantry as well and Ruggles wanted it to be know that Kiwanis Playground is for everyone.

“The elderly can come sit and eat, anybody that’s hungry, that wants to bring items for the pantry or just to enjoy the playground, it’s for anybody,” he said. “We just focus a lot on kids and so my idea is that I don’t want a kid be hungry, I want them to be able to play and to be able to learn. Those are three important things to myself.”

“After all we’re mostly Kiwanis here and ‘Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time’, and this is where our community is.”

The park bench, Kiwanis Playground and Kids Library Box/Food Pantry are all a part of Fisher Drive Park, located in Clinton.

