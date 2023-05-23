Driver charged in U.S. 13 collision

A pileup on U.S. 13 in northern Sampson on Monday sent two people to the hospital, and resulted in a charge against the driver of a tractor-trailer, according to reports from North Carolina Highway Patrol officials.

The wrecks happened a minute apart on Monday, at 6:50 a.m. and 6:51 a.m., about 4 miles west of Newton Grove at the intersection of Oak Grove Church Road.

According to reports, Brayan Jasso-Solis, 24, of Clayton was operating a tractor-trailer owned by Tri-State Turf and it was stopped at a stop sign on Oak Grove Church Road, at the intersection of U.S. 13, facing south. Jason Isaac King, 30, of Jacksonville, was traveling west on U.S. 13 in a GMC truck, when the tractor-trailer “failed to yield right of way” while attempting to make a left turn onto U.S. 13. The tractor-trailer and the truck collided in the intersection.

After the collision, the tractor-trailer came to rest in the area of impact on U.S. 13, facing east, while the GMC truck came to rest in the area of impact on U.S. 13, facing west.

A minute later, at 6:51 a.m. a Nissan passenger vehicle, driven by Gregory Scott McLamb, 55, of Dunn, was traveling east on U.S. 13 and collided with the tractor-trailer then traveled off the right side of the road. After the collision, the Nissan came to rest to the right of U.S. 13, facing east. The tractor-trailer remained in the area of impact on U.S. 13.

Jasso-Solis was charged with failing to yield, according to patrol reports.

King and a passenger in his truck. Kendrick Paul Waters, 24, of Havelock, were each severely injured. They were both transported by Sampson County EMS to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville.

Jasso-Solis and McLamb were treated by Sampson EMS but not transported.