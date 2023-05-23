A Salemburg man is facing a slew of felonies in a sexual exploitation case, Sampson County Sheriff’s officials announced Tuesday. Local authorities worked together to bring the charges on the man and during the investigation, was reportedly also found in possession of child pornography.

Curtis Eugene McClarnon, 65, of 2292 N. Salemburg Hwy., Salemburg, was taken into custody Monday and has been charged with 17 felony counts, including five counts of first degree exploitation of a minor, five counts of second degree exploitation of a minor, five counts of third degree exploitation of a minor and two counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

According to reports, investigators with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding possible sexual assault of a minor child in April 2023.

Investigators worked closely with Sampson County Child Advocacy Center personnel and “established enough probable cause to file charges related to the complaint” against McClarnon.

McClarnon was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $740,000 secured bond.

“This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are expected,” a Sampson County Sheriff’s Office statement read. “Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time.”