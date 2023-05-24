A teenager was killed Tuesday afternoon when he was struck by a car as he walked on Keener Road, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol officials in Sampson County.

At approximately 4:52 p.m. Tuesday, North Carolina Highway Patrol authorities responded to a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on Keener Road near Ashford Road. The investigation revealed that a 2010 Honda Accord was traveling west on Keener Road when it struck a pedestrian in the westbound lane.

After impact, the vehicle came to a controlled rest on the westbound shoulder.

The driver of the Honda was identified as Bryan Yahir Ruiz Morales, 19, of 3025 Cabin Museum Road, Turkey, and patrol authorities said he “had no signs of impairment.” The pedestrian was identified as Curtis Brown Jr., 13, of 7308 Keener Road, Clinton. Brown died on scene as a result of his injuries, according to Patrol authorities. The next of kin, Brown’s parents, were notified at the scene.

Brown’s death was the third vehicular death in Sampson County in a matter of a few days, following two deadly off-road vehicle wrecks that happened within hours of each other on Saturday.