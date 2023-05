Dozens of people flocked to Salemburg on Monday to help long-time business Salem Pizza celebrate its 25th anniversary. The all-you-can-eat buffet of country cooking has made its mark through the years, serving up what local folks call ‘the best eating’ around the area. As a thank you to customers for their loyalty, Salem Pizza owners offered a buy-one, get-one buffet deal much to the delight of restaurant-goers.