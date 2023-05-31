Clinton location, all others changed to Bealls

Sampsonians may have noticed a new name brandishing the front of what use to the Burkes Outlet in Clinton. For those a fan of the department store put doubts and worries aside as its merely a title change.

“Burkes Outlet in Clinton has been renamed Bealls,” Karen O’Neil, Director of Communications, told The Sampson Independent. “We’re hoping you can let your readers know that this is not an ownership change. All Burkes Outlets across the country are being renamed Bealls. We look forward to continuing to serve your community.”

Bealls, Inc., which owns Burkes Outlet, has announced that the Burkes Outlet store on 1329 Sunset Ave is being renamed Bealls. The company is retiring the Burkes name and dropping the word Outlet at all 36 of its North Carolina stores to support its continued growth nationally. There are no planned changes to staffing at the Clinton location, which opened in March 2010.

“We’re making this change so it’s easier for our guests to find us across the country and because some people think the word “outlet” implies seconds or excess merchandise,” District Manager Jerry Sweeney said. “Our stores are stocked with first quality brand name apparel, home and beauty products for the family.”

Bealls, Inc. is a century old retailer that has grown from its Florida roots to more than 600 stores in 23 states operating as Beall Florida, Bealls, Home Centric and Rugged Earth Outfitters and online at beallsflorida.com and bealls.com. Burkes Outlet gift cards, credit cards and rewards points will be honored at Bealls locations. For more information, contact the store at 910-299-9016

To learn more about Bealls, Inc., please visit www.beallsinc.com.