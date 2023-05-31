Memorial Day ceremony held in Clinton

William Deaver and Andrea Goodman, president and vice president of the Sampson County Veterans Council, respectively, proceed to lay the wreath near where 137 carnations were laid in tribute to local soldiers who died in service.

William Deaver and Andrea Goodman, of the Sampson County Veterans Council, called more than 130 names of fallen veterans from Sampson County as veterans laid a flower for each name.

Alvin Herring lays a flower for a fallen soldier as the name is read. Veterans from the VFW Post 7547 took turns placing a carnation as each of the names of fallen soldiers were read during the calling of names at Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony in Clinton.

One of many flowers is placed on the ground at the makeshift memorial, used in lieu of the Sampson County Veterans Park, because the ceremony was moved inside.

The firing squad fires into the air near the conclusion of the Memorial Day service in Clinton. The squad includes Kenny Williams, Darryl Price, Willie Mitchell, Jerome Warren, Danny Jackson and Bryan Jackson.

Veterans, bouquets in hand, make their way to the front of the old armory, to take their place for the calling of names.

Boy Scout Troop 133 gives red and white carnations to veterans to be placed on the ground during the calling of names.

Thaddeus Godwin, a veteran, preacher, community champion and county commissioner, gives a keynote speech as part of the Memorial Day observance in Clinton, as Sampson County Veterans Council President William Deaver looks on.

Veterans listen during Monday’s Memorial Day service, which was moved from Sampson County Veterans Park in Clinton to the inside of the former EMS headquarters due to weather concerns.

The Color Guard for VFW Post 7547 posted colors to start Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony. The Color Guard is Andrea Goodman, Alvin Herring, Avon Jones, Marshal Thornton and Walter Raynor. Flag bearers were Willie Mitchell (Army); Kenny Williams (Navy); Darryl Price (Marines); Dennis Jones (Air Force); Jerome Warren (Coast Guard); and Dean Wilson (Space Command).

Even though moved inside due to weather concerns, about a hundred yards away from the Sampson County Veterans Park outside, patriotism rang through the back of the old armory that once housed the bulk of the county’s emergency operations as the room was filled to pay tribute to the fallen on Memorial Day.

“What a great day to remember all those who went before us,” said Dr. Thaddeus Godwin, who delivered the keynote address during the Memorial Day ceremony. “Today we remember all those names. One thing that is special about Clinton, we’ve got a memorial. There are bricks out there with names on them of those who fought, and we remember what they’ve done. On this Memorial Day, we thank you for what you’ve done.”

Opening the ceremony, Darryl Price, chaplain for the Sampson County Veterans Council, offered the prayer.

“We honor our fallen comrades … to pay tribute to those men and women who honorably served,” said Price, leading the prayer. “We thank them for their service and their sacrifice for this country. We pray that you send the comforting spirit to those who mourn, who realize that (their loved ones) are up there with you resting peacefully for eternity.”

At the ceremony, the Color Guard with VFW Post 7547, including Andrea Goodman, Alvin Herring, Avon Jones, Marshal Thornton and Walter Raynor, led flag bearers in to post colors, each representing the respective branches — Willie Mitchell (Army); Kenny Williams (Navy); Darryl Price (Marines); Dennis Jones (Air Force); Jerome Warren (Coast Guard); and Dean Wilson (Space Command). As the veterans saluted, William Deaver, president of the Sampson County Veterans Council, led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.

De-Ondra Peterson then delivered a rousing rendition of the National Anthem, which elicited applause from those in attendance, the star-spangled words bouncing off the four walls housing Clinton’s observance, one of so many held across the state and country on Monday.

“What a beautiful day,” said Ann Knowles Sampson County Veterans Service Officer. “We almost have all of our chairs filled, and we’re all here to recognize those who didn’t come home.”

In recognizing guests, Knowles pointed to dignitaries and the many others who championed the cause of veterans, as well as made the local event possible, year in and out. But first she asked that all veterans stand.

“That is our most important guest,” she attested.

In closing his address, Godwin called back to a few of the words from the anthem, that still hung in the air from Peterson’s performance.

“That great song that we sung today … what so proudly we hail at the twilight’s gleaming … while we do that, we pause; we remember the son, we remember the daughter, we remember the mothers and fathers, the brothers and sisters putting on the uniform,” Godwin stated. “On this day, we remember all of those who put on the uniform. We remember what you’ve done and that memory lives on. You might be gone, but you’re never forgotten.”

During the calling of names, William Deaver and Andrea Goodman, president and vice president of the Sampson County Veterans Council, read through the names of fallen veterans with local ties, from the Civil War, through the world wars and present foreign conflicts that have spanned the better part of the past two centuries. They took turns reading groups of names, each a man or woman who left loved ones behind and paid the ultimate price.

Over the course of 15 minutes, there were 137 veterans whose names reverberated one by one throughout the old armory, each honored with a red or a white carnation that was placed on the ground by veterans. After the names were read, Deaver and Goodman laid a wreath.

Elder Gerald Underwood of Andrews Chapel Missionary Baptist offered the closing prayer, while the firing squad delivered a final salute and tribute, followed by Taps from Avon Jones of American Legion Post 319. Dwight Elmore provided music and refreshments were provided by the VFW Post 7547 Ladies Auxiliary. The floral arrangement was courtesy of The Atrium Florist and Gifts of Clinton.

In closing, Knowles offered her thanks to her the VFW, the American Legion, the Sampson Board of Commissioners and the others who have played a large part in putting on the annual event.

“Without you here, there would not be a ceremony here today,” said Knowles. “A lot of people here have come up to me and asked ‘what can I do?’ That makes my heart feel good, because this is a way to honor those who did not come home and to honor those that are here today to honor that sacrifice. We thank the county commissioners for what they do for us — for what has been done today and what we hope will be done in the future.”

She asked that everyone visit the Veterans Park memorial if they had a few moments, to see the bricks, to pay tribute, maybe even lay a flower there in memory of a man or woman who fell in service of their country.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.