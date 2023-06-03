Pictured, from left, are: back row — LaQuanda Best, Jennette Powell, Joanna Lopez, Allyson Espino Hernandez, Victoria Tew and Tiffany Willis; second row — Dania Marquez, Stanley Royal, Loreta Jones, Suzzan Hayes and Stephanie Avilez; and front row — Maira Luengas and Susan Dendy.

CLINTON — In Spring 2023, Sampson Community College (SCC) proudly graduated its first class of esthetician students, totaling fifteen in all. Part of the Workforce Development & Continuing Education department (WD&CE), the students successfully completed both Esthetician I and II, which began enrolling in Fall 2022 and Spring 2023, respectively.

Back in September 2022, Loreta Jones, Cosmetology Department Chair at SCC, and Stanley A. Royal, Director of Allied Health and Resource Development, were able to successfully get the first esthetic program approved by the NC State Board of Cosmetic Art Examiners. Soon, a room was chosen, and SCC faculty and staff members worked to create an operational space for the students.

The course was split into two semesters, composed of Esthetician I and II, and offered both day and night classes— providing students with a hands-on learning experience and environment that would prepare them to successfully work within the beauty industry.

Led by Suzzan Hayes and April Autry, Cosmetology & Esthetic Instructors at SCC, the esthetician students completed over 600 hours of hands-on instruction and practice in concepts and techniques such as: infection control, skin care, waxing, hair removals, eyebrow tinting and make-up, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, micro-needling, and derma-planning.

Hayes shared, “It was an honor to work with this group of students. They worked so hard and soaked up everything they were taught. Not only did they earn a certificate in esthetics, but they also received three other certifications while taking this class. They received certificates in microdermabrasion, chemical peels, and in eyelashes.”

Upon graduation, SCC’s esthetician students were qualified to take the N.C. State Board of Cosmetic Arts examination. Once certified, the graduates will have a wide range of available employment opportunities open to them such as working in spas, cosmetic surgeons’ offices, laser hair facilities, dermatologists’ offices, etc.

“Congratulations again to the very first SCC Esthetics Cass of 2023,” Hayes lauded. “You did it! To future classes, we welcome you to SCC. At SCC, you can ‘Begin here and go anywhere!’ Come and join us in the Fall to get your certifications. I can’t wait to see where you can go!”