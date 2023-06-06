Annual event held at Hubb’s Farm

New Bethel Quartet during its performance at the 12th Anuual Rise Up event.

Pictured here are Tim’s Gift Becky Spell, left, and Jeff Swartz sharing a tender moment. This was during Rise Up 2023 after Spell presented Swartz with this year’s Good Samaritan Award.

The ‘Shed Heads’ of Grateful Shed were out on the scene in the community once again. They provided barbecue sandwhiches for the 12th Annual Rise Up event.

This was one of the singing groups during their performance at Rise Up 2023.

This was the new fire pit donated to Hubb’s Farm during the 2023 Rise Up event.

Members of the community recently gathered to partake in a day of communion and spiritual uplift at Hubb’s Farm — one that aspired those in attendance to Rise Up: Repent and Reignite.

The event itself was Tim’s Gift Christian Conference which is their annual free event that’s open to the public. It’s purpose is to give the community a way to glorify God while giving thanks to fellow local people, churches and sponsors that support Tim’s Gift throughout the years.

This was their 12th Annual and they along with Clinton Community Church (CCC) teamed up to make Rise Up 2023, “A blessing for youth and adults,” Becky Spell of Tim’s Gift said. Spell and Clinton Community Church youth pastor Dwayne Dunning emceed the event.

Clinton Community’s Praise Band and New Bethel Quartet provided the music that, “roused people to Rise Up and sing along as the Holy Spirit moved mightily,” Spell said. Dinner was also served which include barbecue sandwiches from The Grateful Shed and Love of Christ Ministries who provided Walking Tacos.

There were quite a few sponsors that helped make this happen as well. They included, Platinum; Group Benefits & Commercial Services, Shady Branch Farms and Smith’s Enterprise; Gold, STAR Communications, US Foods and Wellman Oil; Silver, BJ Williamson Inc, Matthews Drug Store and Southeastern Building Products.

As part of the event two awards are given out, the Good Samaritan and Outstanding Youth Group which go to people and groups that have done exceptional work throughout the community.

This year’s 2023 Good Samaritan Trophy was presented to Jeff Swartz. Swartz is a member of First Methodist Church and has “Risen Up” to help lend aid to numerous church and community events. He is the coordinator of Backpack Buddies for Clinton City Schools that provides supplies for students in need throughout the CCS system. As well being an avid supporter of weekly food distribution at the Sampson Expo Center. Swartz also supports many other local events such as Tim’s Gift Annual Golf Tournament, Rise Up and Tea Party along with many other outreach activities.

Clinton Family Worship Center were named the winners of the 2023 Outstanding Youth Group Award. They were handed the trophy from last years winners New Life International Outreach Church.

A special donation was also given out during the event compliments of monthly supports of Tim’s Gift Sean and Meredith Smith. The Smith’s have now made it possible to have a permanent fire pit at Hubb’s Farms for all future events.

Smith and his son built and donated the fire pit which Spell called, “a miracle”. Southeastern Building Supply built the steps for the stage which was provided by Andy Pope.

“Youth Pastor Dunning shared a sermon on repentance and New Bethel Quartet invited Youth Praise Team members from CCC to join them on stage to sing,” Spell said. “Dunning and myself also invited all people, young and old, to come to the alter.”

“Paper and pencils were provided for those who came to write things they needed to ‘let go’ and repent,” she said. “Many people made their way to the fire pit and ‘Reignited’ their faith in God.”

