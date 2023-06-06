Local business donates to Sampson Regional

Pictured is International Minute Press Vice President of Operations, Andrey Schulte, and his wife with a box of the cups they donated to SRMC for National Nurses Week.

These cups were donated to Sampson Regional’s nurse compliments of International Minute Press. They read “You Make A Difference” and were a gift to say an extra thank you during National Nurses Week.

To honor the many that don the nurses uniform each year, they are celebrated for their tireless efforts with National Nurses Week. To show support for Sampson County’s own, the International Minute Press did something special for Sampson Regional Medical Center’s nurses.

As an extra way to say thank you to our nurses during Nurses Week International Minute Press donated cups to SRMC. On them it read “You Make A Difference” paying homage to their restless hard work.

“International Minute Press is sincerely thankful for the exceptional care Sampson Regional Medical Center and their nurses provide our community,” Andrey Schulte, vice president of Operations, said. “The dedication to their profession and patients is truly admirable. We all know that nurses are the true heart beat of any medical institution and our nurses’s professionalism, empathy, and kindness shine through in everything they do.”

The donation was a big hit not only with the nurses but the whole hospital. They were all ecstatic to receive the cups and a few members from SRMC shared their thoughts on the generous gift.

“Our Emergency Department nurses were so excited to receive the customized cup from International Minute Press,” Sharon Rivenbark , RN and Emergency Department Director, said. “It was so thoughtful and generous of the Schulte family to provide these cups for all of our nurses to celebrate Nurses Week.”

“SampsonRMC nurses appreciate the kind gift and contribution by the Schulte family,” Erica W. Fryar, BSN, RN and Med/Surg Nursing Manager, remarked. “Thank you, International Minute Press for helping to make Nurses Week a huge success for our team!”

“We, at Sampson Regional, extend a heartfelt thank you for the generous donation of cups in honor and celebration of Nurses’ Week,” Shannon Capps, BSN, RN-EFM, Director of Obstetrics/RN Onboarding, said. “We are overwhelmed by the amount of gratitude shown to our nurses by the Schulte family and International Minute Press. We truly appreciate your kindness in allowing us to be a reflection of your business morals.”

“These customized cups for our SRMC Nurse’s Week Gift were a hit,” Kathryn Canady, RN and Clinical Nursing Educator, stated. “Our staff members were so excited and appreciative of this thoughtful donation. We would like to thank the Schulte family and International Minute Press for their ongoing support in our continued efforts to honor our staff.”

“The entire staff at International Minute Press are always a delight to work with,” Allison Strickland, Marketing Dept, said. “We are appreciative of their partnership in business projects over the years. This special gift to our nurses is reflective of their kindness and commitment to our community.”

