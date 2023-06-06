City budget hearing slated for tonight

Utility rates and fees will increase under the recommended 2023-24 City of Clinton budget, which also includes cost of living adjustments and merit pay hikes for employees. The tax rate is poised to remain the same.

The recommended budget will be officially presented at the regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 6, at 7 p.m. in the City Hall Auditorium, during which a public hearing will also be held. The fiscal plan will be approved later this month.

The recommended budget for 2023-24 totals $18,222,100, an increase of 2% from the current amended budget. That includes expenditures in the General Fund totaling $11,605,900 (up 2% from 2022-23 amended); Water and Sewer Fund totaling $6,494,000 (up 3% from 2022-23 amended); and non-major fund expenditures of $122,200.

The General Fund property tax rate is proposed to remain the same, at 40 cents per $100 valuation. One penny of the tax rate is projected to generate approximately $87,000. The Downtown Special Tax District tax rate is also proposed to remain unchanged, at 18 cents per $100 valuation.

The local option sales tax revenue is projected to increase about 5%.

Under the budget proposal, the water and sewer base and consumption rate will increase by 7%. That includes a rise in the water base fees from $14.53 to $15.55 and a rise in sewer base fees from $15.15 to $16.21. Consumption rates will rise from $2.23 to $2.39 for water and $2.16 to $2.31 for sewer, according to the proposal.

Under the budget proposal, the residential trash fee is recommended to increase by $4, from $15.50 to $19.50. The commercial cubic yard rate is proposed to remain unchanged at $5.25.

“The city historically embraced financially responsible incremental increases to utility rates based on the Consumer Price Index,” City of Clinton Manager James P. Duncan stated in his budget message, now available online. “This year’s budget includes a 7% increase to the city’s base and consumption water and sewer rates. The sewer surcharge rates are proposed to increase 25% due to aging infrastructure at the Wastewater Plant. Tap and meter set fees are included in the budget for an average of 75% increase.”

The proposed budget includes a 3% employee cost of living adjustment (COLA) and a merit program which allows employees an average of 1% merit compensation. The budget continues the non-sworn employee 401k plan with a 0.5% contribution. Sworn law enforcement are provided a 5% 401k contribution.

The proposed budget would eliminate 2.5 full time positions, one in the Administration Department and 1.5 in the Utility Lines Department as part of the Water and Sewer Fund.

The budget includes $100,000 from fund balance (General Fund) for Airport land and additional road paving above the estimated Powell Bill allocation.

In his budget message, Duncan acknowledged the work of department heads and offered his thanks to Finance Director Kristin Stafford for her “dedication in managing, developing, balancing, and compiling the budget documents and presentations.”

“The city’s stewardship of public funds is among the most important responsibilities entrusted to us as public servants,” Duncan stated. “This budget reflects commitment to our strategic goals and strong emphasis on maintaining existing service levels, taking care of our infrastructure, and responding to emerging community needs and desires.”

To see the full recommended 2023-24 budget, go to www.cityofclintonnc.com.

