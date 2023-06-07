Clinton PD leader tapped to develop policing programs statewide

Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis has been appointed to the Police Chiefs Advisory Committee of North Carolina, joining a group of only 12 chiefs across the state representing small towns and big cities alike.

As a part of this group, Davis will be heavily involved in developing and implementing training programs to be put into use statewide, programs the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police has endorsed due to tremendous success in improving the safety of officers and the communities they serve.

Davis said the purpose of the committee is to try to reduce liability in all areas of policing.

“This committee is a way for us, as chiefs, to learn from each other and to implement programs that have worked in other places,” Davis said. “It will benefit us in many ways.”

Upon hearing about Davis’ appointment, Mayor Lew Starling made clear his pride in the Clinton PD and Chief Davis, describing his excitement with the chief’s leadership, as well as the extent to which he feels Davis deserves to be elevated to such a committee, “given his ability as a transparent, innovative police chief.”

“His experience as an educator at Sampson Community College is another tool Chief Davis has at his disposal, helping create such an effective approach to training officers,” Starling noted.

The mayor and the chief both commented on how vital being open with the public is to what both the department and the city, as a whole, do. Starling asserted that Clinton has one of the best police departments in the country because of the chief’s ability to hire and train officers with that transparency as a core value.

The opportunity to represent Clinton, and towns similar in size, is not lost on Davis. He said the appointment was personally humbling, while it also filled [him] with pride to represent [his] department and the town of Clinton.

“Coming from a smaller town and agency, I take pride in being able to represent Clinton and am humbled by the ability to do so,” Davis said.

He said he is acutely focused on providing insight into programs such as Advance Use of Force Training, a course to help officers further assess the best approach to manage safety risks for the civilian and the officer in a situation that might require the use of force, an effective course in the town and other police departments in the state.

Starling pointed out an example of proactive police techniques employed in Clinton, discussing how Clinton implemented cameras into uniforms and squad cars early on, something he credits to Davis.

In addition to sharing strategies that have been effective at home, the chief frequently pointed out that “as leaders in policing, [chiefs] must have the ability to be fluid, with the ability and willingness to change with time and circumstances.”

The mayor agreed and spoke glowingly of Davis’ ability to innovate and improve the police force as a teacher, leader, and police chief.