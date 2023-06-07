Unanswered calls leads to contract termination

An ambulance parked in front of the Clinton-Sampson Rescue building, which used to be a hub of activity in days of old. As the years have gone on, the roster has gotten less active, leading to less calls being answered. There were zero calls answered in 2022 and so far in 2023.

The County of Sampson has terminated its contract with Clinton-Sampson Rescue/EMS, a longstanding agency whose volunteer personnel used to be a mainstay at emergency situations in and around Clinton. As the years have gone on, the roster has become older and less active, and calls have gone unanswered, which culminated in Monday’s decision by county leaders to discontinue funding.

Over the past five years, Clinton-Sampson Rescue/EMS has not responded to the agreed upon number of calls for service and has not maintained an appropriate roster of qualified members, according to county officials.

In 2023 to date, Clinton-Sampson Rescue/EMS has not responded to any calls for service. That was on the heels of a 2022 in which they also did not respond to any calls.

In June 2022, Clinton-Sampson Rescue/EMS signed a contract with the county to respond to 40% of the calls for service during the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“This response has not occurred, and it appears that no attempts have been made to improve the squad’s level of service,” County Manager Ed Causey stated.

Due to those operational issues, Emergency Management staff recommended that the county terminate its contract with Clinton-Sampson Rescue/EMS and discontinue funding. That annual contract amounted to $3,600 from the county.

“We are working very diligently with our local rescue squads and fire departments and with Emergency Management,” said Causey. “We want to give their efforts our support and we want to support all of our rescue squads as much as we can. In the case of the Clinton-Sampson Rescue Squad, they have had some challenges for a number of years. In fact, they have been under a reduced contract for the last several years, trying to maintain a viable operation.”

The response just has not been there.

According to numbers furnished by the county, an outline of total calls, calls for service within the night hours and the response by Clinton-Sampson Rescue/EMS in recent years is as follows:

• 2018- 4,254 calls dispatched to; 1,648 calls dispatched between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.; and Clinton-Sampson Rescue/EMS answered 24 calls

• 2019- 4,473 calls dispatched to; 1,775 calls dispatched between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.; and Clinton-Sampson Rescue/EMS answered 107 calls

• 2020- 4,625 calls dispatched to; 1,872 calls dispatched between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.; and Clinton-Sampson Rescue/EMS answered 62 calls

• 2021- 4,550 calls dispatched to; 1,811 calls dispatched between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.; and Clinton-Sampson Rescue/EMS answered four calls

• 2022- 4,880 calls dispatched to; 1,890 calls dispatched between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.; and Clinton-Sampson Rescue/EMS answered zero calls

• 2023- zero calls answered by Clinton-Sampson Rescue/EMS

“Part of this is because of the inability to maintain an active roster,” said Causey. “If you don’t have the human support … they have just not had the ability to fulfill those requirements. Therefore, we have gotten down to where we are recommending that the county terminate its contract with Clinton-Sampson Rescue/EMS and discontinue funding.”

Nobody outside of Causey spoke to the issue. The vote to terminate the contract between Sampson County and Clinton-Sampson Rescue/EMS and discontinue funding was unanimous.

