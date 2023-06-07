Land transfers

Jim Warren Mobile Homes Inc., T&W Development dba Thornton Logging Company to Cedillos, Alba Luz De Morales, De Morales, Alba Luz Cedillos, Morales, Ricardo

Thornton Homes Co. to Cedillos, Alba Luz De Morales, De Morales, Alba Luz Cedillos, Morales, Ricardo

Godwin, Mary Wallace to Acosta, Ana Luisa Tobes, Tobes, Ana Luisa Acosta

Mayer, John to Mayer, John, Mayer, Karen Lyn

Castro, San Juana Favela, Estrada, Miguel Favela, Favela, Miguel aka, Favela, San Juana Castro to Lopez, Rogelio Tilihuit, Orona, Ma Luisa Sauceda, Sauceda, Ma Luisa Orona, Tilihuit, Rogelio Lopez

Martinez, Marisol Sumner, Sumner, Daniel Thomas, Sumner, Marisol Martinez to Brizo, Cristian Daniel Urbina, Duran, Claudia R. Zalles, Urbina, Cristian Daniel Brizo, Zalles, Claudia R. Duran

Squibb, Aaran Horrell, Squibb, Ryan Cody to Horrell, James G., Horrell, Patricia M.

Horrell, James G., Horrell, Patricia M. to Squibb Aaran Horrell, Squibb, Ryan Cody

Carr, Daniel Webster Jr. to Boney, Lamonica Alesia, co tr, Carr, Daniel Webster Jr., co tr, Carr, Derrick Jerome, co tr, Daniel Webster Carr Jr. Trust

Comerica Bank & Trust N.A. Tr, Hopson, Leonard Tatum Jr., Leonard Tatum Hopson Jr. Revocable Trust to Smith, Brandon William

Smith, Betty McNeill to Smith, Betty McNeill

Moore, Aubrey, Moore, Sherry Tew to Hilburn, Ginger Tew, Tew, Howard Edison

Bass, Cynthia Grider, Bass, Thomas Earl, Smith, James, Smith, Pamela Grider to Tacla, Adela

Kaleel, Michele E., Kaleel, Stuart Solly to Hendricks, Denise M., Hendricks, Harold Thomas

Hendricks, Denise M., Hendricks, Harold Thomas to Hendricks, Denise M., Hendricks, Harold Thomas

Kaleel, Michele E., Kaleel, Stuart Solly to White, James A., White, Paris L.

White, James A., White Paris L. to White, James A., White, Paris L.

Stanley, Robert, Mbr., Westan Construction LLC to Stikeleather, Joshua, Stikelleather, Logan

Simmons, Cynthia L., Simmons, Randy Lyndell to Simmons, Cynthia L., Simmons, Randy Lyndell

Zimmerman, D.L.C., aka, Zimmerman, Lawanna C., Zimmerman, Raymond J. to Carr, Alison Goodson, Carr, Gregory Scott

Marriage licenses

Alma Xaymara Ruiz Roman to Luis Enrique Torres Oppenheimer

Lauren Danielle Herring to Daniel Francis Malone