Hobbton student Woodcock mourned

An additional charge has been brought in a May 22 collision that ultimately claimed the life of a Hobbton High School student, according to local North Carolina Highway Patrol officials.

Jackson McKenzie Woodcock, 18, passed away on May 31, nine days after a van pulled in front of his motorcycle as he was making his way home from work.

Woodcock was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and loved to duck hunt, according to his obituary. He was a member of Brownings Methodist Church and was a Boy Scout with Troop 10. He worked two jobs, the Food Lion in Newton Grove and did auto body repairs with Body Tech, while also attending Hobbton High School where he was finishing his junior year.

At approximately 10:50 p.m. May 22, Woodcock was traveling eastbound on N.C. 55, reportedly headed home from one of those jobs and was not far from his Dallie Road, Faison, residence, when a van pulled out in front of his path at the intersection of Creel Road. The van, being driven by Taylor Leigh Rakestraw, 23, of Newton Grove, was traveling westbound on N.C. 55 when she went to make a left turn onto Creel Road, according to reports from the N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson County.

Woodcock was wearing a helmet, but was severely injured in the wreck, which happened just a few tenths of a mile from the Wayne County line. His motorcycle was traveling about 55 mph — the speed limit — and investigating Trooper Doug Tew said there was simply no time to react. Rakestraw said she never saw the motorcycle, according to Tew.

Rakestraw was initially charged with failure to yield. She is now facing an additional charge of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, Tew noted.

Sampson County EMS personnel responded to the wreck and East Care was called to assist. A unit landed in Newton Grove and Woodcock was airlifted to WakeMed, where he underwent a number of operations in an attempt to save his life.

The Hobbton community urged prayers for all involved and a message from Faison Baptist Church asked for the same. A vehicle meet fundraiser was held on Memorial Day at Weeks Park in Newton Grove, where people came to show their love and pray for Woodcock.

“Jackson was always laughing, smiling, and making others laugh with his jokes,” his obituary read. “He was a loving and kind person who was always thinking of others. At the age of 16, Jackson made the decision to be an organ donor and through his decision, many lives have been physically healed. Jackson now lives on through those that received his gifts.”

A graveside service to celebrate Jackson’s life was set for Friday, June 9, at 11 am. at the Clinton Cemetery with the Rev. David Helbig officiating. Visitation was to extend from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Brownings Methodist Church.

