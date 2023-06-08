19th roadway death in Sampson this year; 20 in all of 2022

For the second time in two weeks, a collision on N.C. 55 in Sampson County fatally injured a motorcyclist after another motorist reportedly pulled into their path. The death was the 19th on Sampson roadways this year, which nearly equals the total in all of 2022.

At approximately 11:50 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision at the intersection of N.C. 55 (Harnett-Dunn Highway) and Green Path Road, about 3.1 miles east of Dunn

According to reports from Trooper L.M. High, a tractor-trailer being driven by Richard Lee James, of Darlington, S.C., was stopped in the southbound lane of Green Path Road. A motorcycle, with Tyler Austin Gilbert, 28, of Erwin, atop of it, was traveling east on N.C. 55. The tractor-trailer “failed to yield to a stop sign and began to travel onto N.C. 55,” reports state, striking the motorcycle and traveling forward before coming to rest on NC 55 and Green Path Road.

Gilbert was ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest in the southbound lane of Green Path Road, the motorcycle pinned beneath the tractor trailer. Gilbert was pronounced deceased at the scene. James was checked out on scene and refused transport.

James was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

Gilbert’s death was the 19th on Sampson County roads this year less than halfway through 2023. At this point last year, there were eight deaths. Last year, there were 20 deaths total.

The deadly collision mirrored one that occurred on N.C. 55 just two weeks prior, which ultimately claimed the life of a Hobbton student who was riding his motorcycle and had a van pull into his path.

“You’ve really got to watch out for motorcycles; you’ve really got to share the road with these guys,” Trooper Doug Tew said after that incident, which ultimately claimed Jackson Woodcock, 18, and resulted in charges against the driver of a van. “They’re a smaller object coming down the road and you can miss them.”