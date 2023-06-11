Jamaal Hayes, the president of the Sampson County Alumni Chapter of North Carolina A&T State University, poses with Avery Nicole Evans and Yadara Evette Lawson during a recent alumni chapter meeting. Both students were awarded $1,000 scholarships to attend NC A&T, the largest HBCU in the nation, known for excellence in all of its undergraduate, graduate, and continuing studies programs. Along with playing a critical role in higher education and driven economic mobility for Black Americans for the last 150 years, historically Black colleges and universities have always played a significant role in providing quality education to Black students. Members of the Sampson County alumni chapter take great pride in being able to help make more local students a part of the North Carolina A&T experience.