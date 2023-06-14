Fresh produce, fun family outings this summer

Are you ready for some fresh fruits and veggies? Wish you had a way to make local food connections and find locally grown produce? Be sure to download and start using the Visit NC Farms App! If you have a smartphone, the app can be a tremendous resource right at your fingertips to connect with local farms, farmers markets, roadside stands, restaurants, and great events in our communities. It’s a one stop app for finding local food, relaxation and fun across our beautiful, rural Sampson County landscape, and all over North Carolina! With summer here, local farmers markets will be in full swing soon. Wouldn’t it be nice to be the first to know as fresh produce becomes ready for pick up, especially if it’s right down the road and saves you a trip to the grocery store? Not to mention knowing that your eggs, flowers, fruits and veggies are fresh as can be.

Sampson County has 11 local farmers markets you can find on the app and 33 farms listed with many open for visitors and tours. Check out some of these great events coming soon to farms in Sampson County and all across North Carolina.

Download the app by visiting the Apple or Android store on your phone and search “Visit NC Farms”. You can even create your own trip itinerary based on where you’d like to travel or what you’d like to see along the way to your final destination! For more information on the app visit VisitNCFarmsToday.com. For farms and businesses interested in free advertising on the app, give us a call at the Cooperative Extension Center – 910-592-7161.

The Visit NC Farms app is supported by many sponsors across North Carolina, with statewide expansion funding being provided by the NC Tobacco Trust Fund Commission. In Sampson, we are fortunate to have this sponsorship, in addition to tremendous support from the Sampson County Convention Center and Visitors Bureau, NC Cooperative Extension, and Enviva Wood Products.

Eileen Coite is an Agriculture Extension Agent at the N.C. Cooperative Extension in Sampson County. Reach her at 910-592-7161 or [email protected].