Land transfers

Peterson, Christopher K., Peterson, Cynthia An, Peterson, Gina Gail, Peterson, Wilbert A. to Serrano, Ezequiel

Matthis, Robert Justin, Matthis, Tiffany N. to Hale, Selena, Hale, Spencer Montgomery, Hale, Stephen

Johnson, Horace Mercer, Johnson, Patricia N to Sunrise Property and Rentals LLC

Howard, Hillary Drew, Howard, Jonathan D. to Acosta, Jose Gerardo Reyna Jr., Reyna, Jose Gerardo Acosta Jr.

Howard, Hillary Drew, Howard, Jonathan D. to Baez, Edgar Giovani Ortiz, Ortiz, Edgar, Giovani Baez

Howard, Hillary Drew, Howard, Jonathan D. to Acosta, Miguel Angel Reyna, Reyna, Miguel Angel Acosta

Wolfe, Jill Suzanne, Wolfe, Kenneth J. Jr. to Freedom Constructors Inc.

Doroba, Sherry R., Yuhas, Diann P. to Phillips, Deborah Charlene

Lucas, Amber D. fka, McLamb, Amber D., McLamb, Dusty W. to Mother’s Love Properties LLC

Artis, Rosetta, Artis, Rosetta B. to Artis, Henry, Artis, Susan, Artis, Troy, Price, Cheryl

Parker, Darian R., Parker, Rhonda R. to Estrada, Francys Nohemi Urbina, Maradiaga, Antonio Ismael Zuniga, Urbina, Francys Nohemi Estrada, Zuniga, Antonio Ismael Maradiaga

Brewington, Alan T. to Hewitt, Maria Martinez

Hewitt, Courtney Ann, Hewitt, James Christian to Hewitt, Maria Martinez

Cottle, Cathy Cashwell, Cottle, Michael G. Sr. aka, Cottle, Michael Glenn to Wittkofsky, Rachel Lyn

Edwards, Haley M., Edwards, W. Matthews, Edwards, William Matthew aka to Edwards, Haley M., Edwards, William Matthew

Eldridge, Angela L., Staiger, Anthony Wayne, Staiger, Robin D. to Phillips, Alexandria Pearl, Phillips, James Dylan

Lamb, George C. to Baggett, Shirley Rich, Moultrie, Fontize Rich, Rich Baggett, Shirley, Rich Moultrie, Fontize, Rich-Baggett, Shirley, Rich-Moultrie, Fontize

Honeycutt, Hal Gethro, Honeycutt, Sheila Davis Singley to Singley, David James, Smith, Nicole

Honeycutt, Hal Gethro, Honeycutt, Sheila Davis Singley to Honeycutt, David Preston

Davis, Sharon T., Davis, Shelton A. to Waffle House Inc.

Dale, Larry Wayne to Hall, Archie Davis

Smith, Larry Thomas to Mote, Georgia Ann

Heath, Ann O., Kimbro, Brandon, Kimbro, Kelly Bowen, Tew, Carol Bowen to Pineda Clauda C., Pineda, Sandra C.

Lockamy, Marion G. Jr., Lockamy, Rhonda W. to Florido Ruiz, Isaac, Florido-Ruiz, Isaac, Ruiz, Isaac Florido

Wong, Frances S., Wong, Thomas Y., Wong, Thomas Yung to Scott, Bobby Lea

Hope, Peggy W. to Knowles, Judy Kay, Wood, Jefferson Brooks, Wood, Shannon W.

Grantham, William Steven to Byrd Pickens, Brittany Tatum, Byrd-Pickens, Brittany Tatum, Pickens, Brittany Tatum Byrd, Pickens, James Coryve

Kirby, Denise fka, Warren, Denise, Warren, Lyle T. to Smith, James Edward, Smith, Pamela Grider

BDC Farming LLC, Coats, Brad L. Mbr/Mgr to Coats, Bradford L., Coats, Tina D.

Covington & Shaw LLC, Miller, Terrace P. Mbr/Mgr to Ruffin, Alina, Ruffin, William

Hall, Megan Culbreth to Darden, Matthew Benjamin

McKinnie, Mikkel to McKinnie, Mikkel

Reynolds, Linwood Earl, Reynolds, Lisa McLamb to CLCH LLC

Marriage licenses

Andrew Alexander Lake to Diona Faith Rich

Jerome Connell Mathis to Sulinda Tonita Phillips

Leonel Vargas Barajas to Yahaira Judith Ramirez

Dangely Enid Santiago Aponte to Jacob Anthony Torres