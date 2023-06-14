Land transfers
Peterson, Christopher K., Peterson, Cynthia An, Peterson, Gina Gail, Peterson, Wilbert A. to Serrano, Ezequiel
Matthis, Robert Justin, Matthis, Tiffany N. to Hale, Selena, Hale, Spencer Montgomery, Hale, Stephen
Johnson, Horace Mercer, Johnson, Patricia N to Sunrise Property and Rentals LLC
Howard, Hillary Drew, Howard, Jonathan D. to Acosta, Jose Gerardo Reyna Jr., Reyna, Jose Gerardo Acosta Jr.
Howard, Hillary Drew, Howard, Jonathan D. to Baez, Edgar Giovani Ortiz, Ortiz, Edgar, Giovani Baez
Howard, Hillary Drew, Howard, Jonathan D. to Acosta, Miguel Angel Reyna, Reyna, Miguel Angel Acosta
Wolfe, Jill Suzanne, Wolfe, Kenneth J. Jr. to Freedom Constructors Inc.
Doroba, Sherry R., Yuhas, Diann P. to Phillips, Deborah Charlene
Lucas, Amber D. fka, McLamb, Amber D., McLamb, Dusty W. to Mother’s Love Properties LLC
Artis, Rosetta, Artis, Rosetta B. to Artis, Henry, Artis, Susan, Artis, Troy, Price, Cheryl
Parker, Darian R., Parker, Rhonda R. to Estrada, Francys Nohemi Urbina, Maradiaga, Antonio Ismael Zuniga, Urbina, Francys Nohemi Estrada, Zuniga, Antonio Ismael Maradiaga
Brewington, Alan T. to Hewitt, Maria Martinez
Hewitt, Courtney Ann, Hewitt, James Christian to Hewitt, Maria Martinez
Cottle, Cathy Cashwell, Cottle, Michael G. Sr. aka, Cottle, Michael Glenn to Wittkofsky, Rachel Lyn
Edwards, Haley M., Edwards, W. Matthews, Edwards, William Matthew aka to Edwards, Haley M., Edwards, William Matthew
Eldridge, Angela L., Staiger, Anthony Wayne, Staiger, Robin D. to Phillips, Alexandria Pearl, Phillips, James Dylan
Lamb, George C. to Baggett, Shirley Rich, Moultrie, Fontize Rich, Rich Baggett, Shirley, Rich Moultrie, Fontize, Rich-Baggett, Shirley, Rich-Moultrie, Fontize
Honeycutt, Hal Gethro, Honeycutt, Sheila Davis Singley to Singley, David James, Smith, Nicole
Honeycutt, Hal Gethro, Honeycutt, Sheila Davis Singley to Honeycutt, David Preston
Davis, Sharon T., Davis, Shelton A. to Waffle House Inc.
Dale, Larry Wayne to Hall, Archie Davis
Smith, Larry Thomas to Mote, Georgia Ann
Heath, Ann O., Kimbro, Brandon, Kimbro, Kelly Bowen, Tew, Carol Bowen to Pineda Clauda C., Pineda, Sandra C.
Lockamy, Marion G. Jr., Lockamy, Rhonda W. to Florido Ruiz, Isaac, Florido-Ruiz, Isaac, Ruiz, Isaac Florido
Wong, Frances S., Wong, Thomas Y., Wong, Thomas Yung to Scott, Bobby Lea
Hope, Peggy W. to Knowles, Judy Kay, Wood, Jefferson Brooks, Wood, Shannon W.
Grantham, William Steven to Byrd Pickens, Brittany Tatum, Byrd-Pickens, Brittany Tatum, Pickens, Brittany Tatum Byrd, Pickens, James Coryve
Kirby, Denise fka, Warren, Denise, Warren, Lyle T. to Smith, James Edward, Smith, Pamela Grider
BDC Farming LLC, Coats, Brad L. Mbr/Mgr to Coats, Bradford L., Coats, Tina D.
Covington & Shaw LLC, Miller, Terrace P. Mbr/Mgr to Ruffin, Alina, Ruffin, William
Hall, Megan Culbreth to Darden, Matthew Benjamin
McKinnie, Mikkel to McKinnie, Mikkel
McKinnie, Mikkel to McKinnie, Mikkel
Reynolds, Linwood Earl, Reynolds, Lisa McLamb to CLCH LLC
Marriage licenses
Andrew Alexander Lake to Diona Faith Rich
Jerome Connell Mathis to Sulinda Tonita Phillips
Leonel Vargas Barajas to Yahaira Judith Ramirez
Dangely Enid Santiago Aponte to Jacob Anthony Torres