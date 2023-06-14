CLINTON — Sampson Regional Medical Center has announced the graduating residents of its 2023 Dermatology, Transition Year, and Family Medicine classes. A graduation ceremony was held on Sunday, June 11, at Coharie Country Club in celebration of their accomplishments.

Residency programs are a stage of graduate medical training. All resident physicians hold a medical degree and practice medicine under the indirect supervision of an attending physician. Upon completion of a residency program, physicians are eligible to sit for board certification and practice independently.

SampsonRMC is proud to offer three residency programs, each fully accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduation Medical Education (ACGME). SampsonRMC Dermatology residents practice under the supervision of Program Director, Jonathan Crane, D.O., F.A.O.C.D. Between two dermatology offices located in Wilmington and Clinton, the training physicians have the opportunity to serve many patients and see a wide variety of dermatology issues during their three-year training program.

The Dermatology Residency Class of 2023 includes Blair Harris, D.O. and Mikel “Cookie” Muse, D.O. Dr. Harris has been accepted into Campbell University’s School of Medicine Micrographically Oriented Histographic Surgery (MOH’s) Fellowship program and will complete this specialty training over the course of 1-year. He will reside in Wilmington. Dr. Muse will join the Atlantic Dermatology team in Wilmington, after graduation.

Also, Dr. Crane looks forward to welcoming two graduates of this year’s Transition Year Internship class into the SampsonRMC Dermatology Residency program this fall. Congratulations are in order for Ryan Geist, D.O., and Kayd Pulsipher, D.O., who will continue more specialized training with SampsonRMC.

The Transitional Year Residency Class of 2023 includes two other graduates, Jordan Aikens, M.D., and Collin Pieper, M.D. Upon graduation, both physicians will begin their specialty training. Dr. Aikens will begin a 4-year Radiology Residency Program at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health in WinstonSalem, North Carolina. Dr. Pieper will begin a 3-year Dermatology Residency Program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Transition Year Intern Physicians are led by Program Director Subodh Pal, MD. The Transition Year refers to the year of Graduate Medical Education (GME) before a physician chooses a specialized residency program. The Transition Year Internship is designed to train newly graduated doctors in general medicine. Through scheduled rotations, it exposes them to a diverse group of patients and a wide variety of disciplines.

The Family Medicine Residency Class of 2023 includes Henry Curry, D.O., Mason Day, D.O., and Jordan Wong, D.O. SampsonRMC is proud to announce that both Dr. Curry and Dr. Day will remain part of the SampsonRMC team. Curry will practice both inpatient and outpatient family medicine with SampsonRMC clinics and the hospital. Day will practice inpatient family medicine on an as-needed basis as his permanent position will be in New Bern, NC. Dr. Wong will be staying in the region as he begins his practice at UNC Health in Family Medicine.

The Family Medicine Residency Program at SampsonRMC is led by Dr. John-Mark Miller, Program Director, Director of Medical Education, and Campbell University School of Medicine Regional Dean. During their three-year program, family medicine residents cared for patients at Sampson Medical Group of Clinton. In addition to elective rotations for special interests, residents completed required rotations in emergency medicine, internal medicine, OB/GYN, NICU, pediatrics, surgery, orthopedics, and community medicine.

SampsonRMC’s accredited GME program improves access to quality health care within the community. For more information about providers and medical services, visit www.sampsonrmc.org.